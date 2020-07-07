Johnny Garcia places chicks back into their trough after cleaning it at Victoria Ag and Ranch Center. The feed store has seen an increase in sales of their chicks during the pandemic, store officials said Tuesday, July 7. They receive new shipments every Friday and many of their customers have started reserving chicks in advance.
Joseph Lopez takes chicks out of the trough to clean it and put fresh bedding on the bottom. Victoria Ag and Ranch Center has seen an increase in chick sales during the pandemic, store officials said Tuesday, July 7.
Johnny Garcia, left, and Joseph Lopez place chicks back into one of the troughs after cleaning it, putting in fresh pellet bedding and giving the chicks fresh feed and water. Victoria Ag and Ranch Center has seen an increase in chick sales during the pandemic, store officials said Tuesday, July 7.
