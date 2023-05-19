It didn't just happen.

A $2-billion nuclear power plant using the latest technology didn't just land on the doorsteps of Dow's Seadrift plant.

First, it took collaboration between Dow at the corporate level and startup X-Energy Reactor Co., of Rockville, Maryland.

Then it took assessments at Dow's corporate level up in Midland, Michigan, with input from Gulf Coast operations.

"No bribery involved," Heather Lyons, site director of Dow's Seadrift operations, said in jest in an interview.

"A key reason that Seadrift was selected," she said, "is because we have, and continue to have, established, strong relationships with our community … And so without that foundation, we didn't have a starting point for this discussion."

She said another reason Seadrift was selected was the plant's emphasis on "safe operations" — a quality she said is shared with X-energy.

How it came together

The two companies began exploring a collaboration in August 2022, Dow spokesman Jarrod Erpelding said in an interview. Then in March, he said, Dow announced a formal joint development agreement with X-energy. The big question at that time was: Where would the reactors go?

Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Industrial Development Corporation, said he'd only been involved with the project since March, connecting Dow and X-energy with government officials so Dow could apply for tax abatements, which were approved a couple weeks ago in Calhoun County. He said intervention by Calhoun County commissioners sealed the deal to bring the reactors to South Texas.

Titas said the project is worth $2 billion, with Dow investing $650 million and X-energy providing $1.35 billion. "This came together very quickly," he said. "Just a couple of months on our end."

Before Calhoun's approval, Dow had been narrowing the list of Gulf Coast sites.

"During that time, we were assessing a variety of Dow sites across the U.S. Gulf Coast," Erpelding said.

All boxes checked

Lyons, said the company looked at a number of options for how Dow could begin "to approach the idea of finding a alternative emission-free, or carbon neutral, energy source."

Seadrift just fit perfectly.

The SMR, the small modular nuclear reactors would provide both electricity and heat for processes at the Dow site.

"Obviously, the application of pairing nuclear energy with an industrial process, that's part of the new innovation of this matchup between Dow and X-energy," she said, explaining assessing needs was step 1. "So your basic things that you can think of, what is the supply of electricity that's needed? What is the volume of steam that's needed? What is the temperatures of steam that are needed? And one of the other key factors that made Seadrift that availability is the match between the technology outputs and the industrial process needs of our site."

Other areas that led to Seadrift over Dow sites elsewhere in Texas or in Louisiana, include the "existing assets" at Seadrift. Lyons said the existing power plant there is "at the end of life." Going nuclear, in this case, was a good thing, a way to bring in carbon-neutral or emission reduction equipment, like the "four-pack" of nuclear reactors.

"That was a match for our assets" and "Dow's desire to invest in nuclear."

"So that's the other piece," she said. "And then, of course, … the third piece is that it is Dow's stated goal to 'decarbonize' and grow. And that 'decarbonization' means we have to invest like this, in new assets that provide us reduced emissions, and then provides us the opportunity to fund further growth projects as a company moving forward."

The project is a pilot, the first one out of the lab and in the real, industrial world. "It will be the first installation paired with an industrial facility," Lyons said.

"The specific fuel that X-energy uses is new. But many of the components of the design are already utilized and have been built in facilities around the world. To that, those pieces of it aren't all new, but there are components that are new about how we're combining them all together."

Government is invested

Erpelding, the Dow spokesman, said all eyes are on this project, at the corporate and governmental levels.

"The Department of Energy's interest in this project is really interesting," Erpelding said. "I mean, they see this as important to the development of clean energy sources in the United States.

"I think is pretty important, and it also lends to kind of give testament to why the government's support for this demonstrates not only how important it is, but, that sort of commitment to ensuring it gets done right. So they're heavily invested in this particular project and are already working with us."

The four small modular reactors each would generate 80 megawatts of power and together they'd produce 320 megawatts, enough to power over 200,000 homes. Most of that energy will power operations at Dow. What isn't used there would be channeled to the state's power grid.

The Energy Department is not just interested in the plant. It is very interested.

Some engineering work is eligible for funding from the department, and X-energy had been selected in 2020 to receive some $1.2 billion in federal funding to develop, produce and demonstrate an operating reactor and fuel-manufacturing plant by the end of the decade.

"We will showcase the unique versatility and wide range of applications of the Xe-100 advanced small modular nuclear reactor for energy production and manufacturing," Clay Sell, X-energy's CEO, said in a prepared remark when the joint project was announced last week. "This project will serve as a model for how we can decarbonize processes to create the products relied upon by people all over the world."

How it works

Unlike reactor technology developed in the middle of the last century, X-energy's Xe-100 reactors rely on what the company calls fuel pebbles, which are about the size of pool balls.

Each of these pebbles holds 18,000 "Triso particles" — microscopic kernels of uranium "wrapped in three indestructible layers of carbon," according to the company. These heat the internal chamber of the reactor to 750 degrees Celsius, or about 1,382 degrees Fahrenheit. The pebble withholds the release of over 99.99% of fission byproducts and reduces the size of the reactor. "Triso fuel is a containment vessel in itself," the company says.

Over 200,000 of these radioactive pebbles are cycled through the reactor chamber not too different from the way a gumball machine works. Helium, which does not absorb radioactivity, becomes super-heated and is then diverted to another chamber where it boils water into steam that can power a steam turbine that will turn a power generator or heat operations needed to make Dow products. Neither the helium, nor the water it heats, become radioactive.

That's why even a "four-pack" of these reactors can be placed on a site spanning just 30 acres amid Dow's sprawling campus. Lyons said that site has not yet been determined, though a couple of locations are promising.

"The one thing we can say about location, easily, is that the footprint required for a small modular nuclear reactor is very different than … from the traditional sense," she said. "Where we're talking about something on the order of magnitude 30 acres that would be needed, vs. the thousands of acres that are required in traditional whitewater technology."

It will be housed in a building that looks, based upon an artist's rendering, like it could be an Amazon warehouse, about three, maybe four stories tall, with four pitched roofs, presumably one for each reactor.

The reactors will employ 100 full-time workers at various positions, from operators to maintenance. During construction, Lyons said, over 1,000 workers, possibly as many as 1,800 workers, would be needed.

Construction won't begin for several years, Lyons said. Permit applications should be submitted in 2024 and if approved as expected construction could begin in 2026.

"That's the timeline we're working off at this point," she said. "And then would allow operation, initially, at the end of 2029, and early 2030, so turn of the decade for actually being in operation."

Safety is a core value

Because the technology is so new, X-energy, in a video presentation on its website, said basically each pebble is its own containment chamber.

In South Texas, that's a positive, because of the region's susceptibility to harsh weather, from hurricanes and lightning storms to occasional freezes.

Operators have the ability "to walk away, shut down safely," Lyons said. "And then, also, on the flip side, to start back up from, as we call it, a black state post-hurricane."

She didn't see the power as vulnerable to "bad players" from around the world.

"Safety is always our No. 1 priority," Lyons said. "That's not only safety of our workers. That's our community and the environment. That's true for nuclear facilities, as well. And the Nuclear Regulatory Commission continues to uphold that to the highest regulatory and safety standards. And so we will follow all of those guidelines and requirements as we build and obviously secure a nuclear facility as well."

One miscue with the pool-ball size pellets was a promotional photograph from X-energy showing a hand holding one of the pellets. "You cannot hold one that's been irradiated, or that contains uranium," Lyons said. "But they have prototypes, which is what you're seeing in the photo."