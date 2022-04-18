Approximately 237 million people visited America's national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story — when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”

Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Today, the country's 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, over 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Victoria and each national park. Estimated driving times are from here. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from downtown Victoria and the national park — for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

1. Big Bend National Park

Distance: 368 miles. Driving time: 9.3 hours. Date founded: June 12, 1944.

2020 visitors: 393,907 (37th highest among all national parks). Park area: 801,163.21 acres.

2. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

Distance: 467 miles. Driving time: 8.7 hours. Date founded: March 4, 1921.

2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (16th highest among all national parks). Park area: 5,554.15 acres.

3. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

Distance: 493 miles. Driving time: 8.7 hours. Date founded: May 14, 1930.

2020 visitors: 183,835 (45th highest among all national parks). Park area: 46,766.45 acres.

4. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

Distance: 508 miles. Driving time: 9.2 hours. Date founded: Oct. 15, 1966.

2020 visitors: 151,256 (49th highest among all national parks). Park area: 86,367.10 acres.

5. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

Distance: 602 miles. Driving time: 10.8 hours. Date founded: Dec. 20, 2019.

2020 visitors: 415,383 (34th highest among all national parks). Park area: 146,344.31 acres.

6. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

Distance: 784 miles. Driving time: 15.2 hours. Date founded: Sept. 24, 2004.

2020 visitors: 461,532 (32nd highest among all national parks). Park area: 107,341.87 acres.

7. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

Distance: 792 miles. Driving time: 14.4 hours. Date founded: Feb. 22, 2018

2020 visitors: 486,021 (31st highest among all national parks). Park area: 192.83 acres.

8. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

Distance: 829 miles. Driving time: 14.0 hours. Date founded: Oct. 14, 1994.

2020 visitors: 762,226 (24th highest among all national parks). Park area: 92,867.42 acres.

9. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

Distance: 858 miles. Driving time: 16.0 hours. Date founded: Dec. 9, 1962.

2020 visitors: 384,483 (38th highest among all national parks). Park area: 221,390.21 acres.

10. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

Distance: 867 miles. Driving time: 15.7 hours. Date founded: July 1, 1941.

2020 visitors: 290,392 (41st highest among all national parks). Park area: 54,011.91 acres.