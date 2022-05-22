Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities.
An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school.
As of April, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a two-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path.
Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience and, of course, location.
A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.
The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade and professional and business services.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Victoria using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
7. Preschool teachers, except special education
Victoria — Annual mean salary: $27,170; 470th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 90
National — Annual mean salary: $36,550; Employment: 370,940
Metros with highest average pay: Sacramento, California, area ($49,990); Ocean City, New Jersey ($49,720); Vineland, New Jersey, area ($49,560)
6. Civil engineering technologists and technicians
Victoria — Annual mean salary: $42,620; 292nd highest pay among all metros; Employment: 30
National — Annual mean salary: $56,590; Employment: 67,270
Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland, California ($92,190); Vallejo-Fairfield, California ($83,250); Baton Rouge, Louisiana ($81,340)
5. Paralegals and legal assistants
Victoria — Annual mean salary: $43,440; 377th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 70
National — Annual mean salary: $56,610; Employment: 332,720
Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Santa Clara, California, area ($90,640); Seattle-Tacoma, Washington, area ($76,960); San Francisco-Oakland, California, area ($75,640)
4. Radiologic technologists and technicians
Victoria — Annual mean salary: $58,100; 278th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 90
National — Annual mean salary: $64,840; Employment: 206,720
Metros with highest average pay: Vallejo-Fairfield, California ($127,890); San Jose-Santa Clara, California, area ($118,480); San Francisco-Oakland, California, area ($118,100)
3. Respiratory therapists
Victoria — Annual mean salary: $59,900; 215th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 90
National — Annual mean salary: $65,640; Employment: 131,890
Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Santa Clara, California, area ($113,450); San Francisco-Oakland, California, area ($109,330); Santa Rosa, California ($101,690)
2. Physical therapist assistants
Victoria — Annual mean salary: $64,390; 76th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 80
National — Annual mean salary: $59,440; Employment: 92,740
Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Santa Clara, California, area ($85,960); San Francisco-Oakland, California, area ($78,740); Santa Barbara, California, area ($76,390)
1. Dental hygienists
Victoria — Annual mean salary: $70,730; 307th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 40
National — Annual mean salary: $78,050; Employment: 194,830
Metros with highest average pay: Santa Barbara, California, area ($125,750); San Jose-Santa Clara, California, area ($122,660); San Francisco-Oakland, California, area ($119,320)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.