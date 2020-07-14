Ashley Hernandez, candidate for Victoria County Tax Assessor Collector, waves to cars on Navarro Street inTexas’ primary runoff election on Tuesday., July 14. “I’m thankful for all the support that I have gotten,” Hernandez said. “Just remember that I bring the experience and the knowledge to what works in our office.”
David Hagan, candidate for Victoria County Tax Assessor Collector, waves to cars on Navarro Street in Texas' primary runoff election on Tuesday, July 14. "If I'm elected it's going to be about customer service, meeting the needs of the folks at the tax assessor's office," Hagan said. "We invite people to come out and vote."
Ashley Hernandez, candidate for Victoria County Tax Assessor Collector, smiles as she waves to cars encouraging them to come and vote in front of Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center on Tuesday, July 14.
Ashley Hernandez, candidate for Victoria County Tax Assessor Collector, waves to cars on Navarro Street inTexas’ primary runoff election on Tuesday., July 14. “I’m thankful for all the support that I have gotten,” Hernandez said. “Just remember that I bring the experience and the knowledge to what works in our office.”
David Hagan, candidate for Victoria County Tax Assessor Collector, waves to cars on Navarro Street in Texas' primary runoff election on Tuesday, July 14. "If I'm elected it's going to be about customer service, meeting the needs of the folks at the tax assessor's office," Hagan said. "We invite people to come out and vote."
Ashley Hernandez, candidate for Victoria County Tax Assessor Collector, smiles as she waves to cars encouraging them to come and vote in front of Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center on Tuesday, July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.