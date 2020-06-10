Brittney Quintanilla’s 17-year-old pet tortoise, Scourge, has outgrown a terrarium and a kiddie pool and survived a hurricane evacuation. But now, after a serious injury, he needs help.

The 105-pound African spurred tortoise needs arthrodesis surgery and physical therapy to walk normally again. But the veterinary bill is $4,855, a sum Quintanilla, who lives in Port Lavaca, cannot afford.

Quintanilla, a home health care aide who works with special needs patients, has not been able to work her usual hours since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She has $1,000 saved, but is hoping to raise as much as she can on GoFundMe to cover the rest of the cost.

Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach him at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.