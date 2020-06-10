Brittney Quintanilla’s 17-year-old pet tortoise, Scourge, has outgrown a terrarium and a kiddie pool and survived a hurricane evacuation. But now, after a serious injury, he needs help.
The 105-pound African spurred tortoise needs arthrodesis surgery and physical therapy to walk normally again. But the veterinary bill is $4,855, a sum Quintanilla, who lives in Port Lavaca, cannot afford.
Quintanilla, a home health care aide who works with special needs patients, has not been able to work her usual hours since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She has $1,000 saved, but is hoping to raise as much as she can on GoFundMe to cover the rest of the cost.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.