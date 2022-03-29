Each Thursday, Analisa Guterrez, 15, attends a class where she combines her love of music with the joy she derives from programming.
Laid out before Analisa is a Lego set, a motor and the keys to a xylophone that she deconstructed.
"I'm building a music box," Analisa said. "It will spin on a motor and I'm going to try to make it go different speeds, so I can make it real slow or real fast."
Her design is impressive. She placed thumbtacks on the spinning motor in precise places that will make contact with hammers that will then swing down and play "Fly me to the Moon" on the xylophone.
Analisa's music box is her final project for the University of Houston-Victoria's high school robotics course. There, Analisa and other students are learning to program complex robots with simple to use Lego robotics kits.
The course is designed to provide a knowledge base for students to be able to grow from, said Amjad Nusayr, assistant professor of computer science at UHV.
The students are now building personal projects that they'll exhibit at the school's Math and Robotics Awareness Day in April, but before they can construct their own builds they learn a series of increasingly complex programming lessons, said Randall Jasek, 23, a student instructor at UHV.
All of the programming and construction that goes on in the course is intended to be a catalyst for learning more in depth subject matter, Nusayr said.
"If they want to continue their studies in computer science and AI, they have the tools," he said. "They have the set of knowledge to not start from zero and just continue what they have."
The course, which runs in both the fall and spring semesters, is available to up to 12 high school students at a time. Instructors use Lego Mindstorm kits, designed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to teach increasingly complex programming skills to students, Nusayr said.
At the start of the program, students construct a simple Lego build, which is just like any other set of Legos, Jasek said. Then, they teach the students how to load simple programs onto the robots.
"We have them basically do the tutorials to kind of get an idea for it," he said. "Then we start with driving. Making your robot move forward, then make it do a turn."
The turns are simple, but they serve an important purpose, Jasek said. Many students will simply copy and paste a line of code that will instruct the robot to turn in a circle three times, but after that they are taught to program the robot to repeat the action on its own.
"The early stages are really focusing on the basics of programming," he said.
Later, the students are taught to program their robots to move around the room using touch, color and ultrasonic sensors, Jasek said.
The students put their programming skills to the test by using these sensors on obstacle courses set up around the room. One of them is a simple course made of black tape placed on the floor, Nusayr said. The robot's color sensors should sense the difference between then tape and the tile floor, which most students can do. The difficulty comes in making the robots traverse the course more quickly.
"This is actually where they start thinking, 'How can I find my algorithm which can provide a safer, better, faster path?'" Nusayr said.
A wooden maze in the center of the classroom provides similar lessons for the echolocation sensor, said student instructor Josh Symonds, 23. Students first learn to program the robot to get within a certain of the maze wall and then stop. They then build off of that "habit" to program the robot to back up or turn and keep going.
"Eventually, we get it to the point where they have it in the maze, and (the robot) is able to fully navigate the maze on its own without any outside input," Symonds said.
Once the students get those basics down, they're given the freedom to use the tools they've learned to design robots of their own design, like Analisa's music box.
One student, Emmett Lee, 16, is using the skills he's learned to build what he called a nothing machine. It's an increasingly complex design that, once turned on, will pop a finger out of a box to turn itself off.
The students will get the opportunity to show off their projects at a UHV's Math and Robotics Awareness Day on April 21.
"They're going to showcase their projects in a dedicated booth, just for us guys," Nusayr said.
