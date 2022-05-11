A woman was in the hospital Wednesday after a driver jumped the median on East Rio Grande Street and struck the scooter she was driving, police said.
Senior Police Officer David Brogger said the woman was waiting to make a left turn onto Goldman Street from East Rio Grande Street when an eastbound car jumped the median and struck the scooter she was driving before fleeing.
The woman was taken to Citizens Medical Center by Victoria Fire Department Emergency Medical Services. Brogger said her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Police found the driver with the help of a witness.
“A witness followed the offender vehicle and gave us the location of it,” Brogger said. “We located the offender vehicle and the offender, who’s being questioned right now.” Brogger said police continued to investigate.
The driver of the car was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, causing bodily injury; and tampering with evidence.
The names of those involved were not available Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.