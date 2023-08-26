REFUGIO — About the only complaint Refugio head coach Jason Herring had about his team’s season opener was the final score.
Refugio took a lead into the fourth quarter, but Hitchcock rallied for a 43-36 win Friday night at a muggy Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
“The average person has no idea how good we played to make the game that close,” Herring said. “They’ve got four Division I players going to Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and UNLV. I couldn’t be happier with our kids. The only thing that would have been better was if we found a way to pull it off. But our kids played their guts out.”
Refugio came into the season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, Division I, while Hitchcock was ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, Division I.
But the Bobcats remembered Hitchcock beat them 42-12 loss last season and were determined not to experience a repeat.
“Last year, we got embarrassed,” Herring said. “They had the same team and we had the same team and we got embarrassed last year. This year, we were in it until a minute left.”
Refugio got two rushing touchdowns from Jordan King and one from Kaleb Brown.
Kelan Brown also threw touchdown passes of 54 yards to Ernest Campbell and 24 yards to Chai Whitmire.
But Colton Cantrell returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown after Refugio had driven to the Hitchcock 25-yard line with a 12-0 lead in the first quarter.
“This is Game 1 and we have a lot more games to play,” Whitmire said. “We learned what’s working for us and what’s not working for us and the adjustments we’ve got to make for next week. It was a stepping stone tonight.”
The difference maker for Hitchcock was quarterback Lloyd Jones III, a Texas Tech commit, who rushed for 156 yards and one touchdown, and passed for 148 yards and four touchdowns.
“There’s a reason Texas Tech and everybody in the country wants him,” Herring said. “His dad is a coach. These guys are all juniors. They’re losing nobody. They’ve got to get by Franklin, that’s their nemesis.”
After Kelan Brown made a 31-yard field goal to put Refugio up 36-28 with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter, Jones ran 50 yards for a touchdown on the next possession, and gave the Bulldogs their first lead with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Dorsey with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter.
“This is the first game of the season and we had a lot of cramps tonight and they were a good team,” Whitmire said. “We had them in a hole for most of the game. But in the last few minutes, it didn’t go our way.”
The Bobcats were able to make a first down on their final drive when Kelan Brown threw a 24-yard pass to Isaiah Avery.
But Brown’s pass on fourth-and-19 was incomplete, and the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock.
“I don’t like losing and I don’t want to lose, but to have a tie game with 4 minutes left in the game, I would have told you that you were crazy,” Herring said. “In the end, they were fresh and our kids had to fight their guts out on both sides. Hitchcock is a great, great ballclub. I don’t know if we’ll see another team like them. They are super athletic and our kids played a heck of a game.”