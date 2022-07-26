Victoria is becoming a rising sports tourism destination, from golf tournaments that draw visitors to fighting sports like mixed martial arts. And, of course, the "growing" precision sport of cornhole.

Businesses that draw tourists to the city, like those developing a sports entrepreneurship, have until Sunday night to apply for financial awards generated by Victoria's hotel occupancy tax collections. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sunday to apply for the so-called HOT Funds through the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau. A workshop is planned for noon Wednesday to guide applicants through the process.

Joel Novosad, director of Convention and Visitors Bureau, told business and government leaders on Tuesday the city has about $135,000 overall it can provide to businesses that attract visitors to the community, like the sports tournaments, theaters, art venues and the like. Of the 13% hotel tax collected each night, the state gets 6% and the city 7%. The average award totals about $7,900, he said.

And sporting events as a tourist lure is a key player in generating hotel stays, he said.

"It's definitely a growing category here in Victoria," Novosad told the Victoria Economic Development Corporation's Victoria Partnership on Tuesday. "You know, we see a lot of golf tournaments, those sort of things. But we're seeing a really big hit for hotel room nights at different kinds of newer events. Disc golf is really growing in Victoria, martial arts and fighting sports. … So martial arts, fighting sports are really growing in Victoria, as well as cornhole. That's actually a growing sport in Victoria."

HOT money can be used to reimburse businesses for some expenses related to tourist advertising, signs directing tourists to a destination, and transportation of tourists, among several key sectors, if the businesses can verify the money was spent and likely led to hotel occupancy.

"Per state law," he said, "HOT funds can be only used to enhance the tourism industry in Victoria. It can't be used to fix potholes or weakened streets or pay, you know, city employees more, police fire, that kind of thing."

But it can help businesses and agencies that provide convention centers and visitor information centers; register convention delegates; advertise, solicit and promote tourism; promote the arts, such as ballet, theater, film and other subjects; provide historical restoration and preservation; offer sporting events; produce directional signs to aid tourists; and transport of tourist to the city.

Most of the money is generated here by tourists but goes to local businesses, Novosad said.

"It's not a lot of out-of-towners putting these kinds of things on, it's a lot of locally generated events that are bringing people from out of town," he said. "So it's local folks, people you know, were putting on these events and bringing people to Victoria. So that's really great to see."