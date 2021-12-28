When Dorothy H. O'Connor Pet Adoption Center opened on Dec. 22 to begin the annual Home for the Holidays event, Aaron Diggs, 23, was one of the first in line to get inside, and he knew exactly which pup he planned to take home for the holidays.
That day Diggs took Birdie, a 3-year-old daschund terrier mix, home for the weekend, but he knew she was gonna stay forever.
"This is it. We're doing this. There's no giving her back," said Diggs at the adoption center.
While he and his boyfriend had agreed to try fostering the dog first, Diggs knew he wanted to keep her from the start.
During this year's Home for the Holiday event, Dorothy O'Connor center placed around 30 of their adoption-ready cats and dogs into foster homes for the holiday weekend.
The goal of the event is to ensure every shelter pet gets to experience a loving home for Christmas, said Sarah Marshall, director of community relations. Folks who foster a pet over the weekend also have until Dec. 31 to decide whether they want to adopt the animal and receive a discounted adoption fee.
Each year about half of the pets, who go to foster homes, get adopted through the event, Marshall estimated. This year there have already been several adoptions, including Birdie's.
On Monday, Diggs and his boyfriend, Jeremy Huerta, officially adopted Birdie.
The couple had tried fostering a boxer puppy earlier this year, but the puppy ended up getting Parvo and had to be put down.
"That was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," said Diggs. "It wasn't easy for me, but it took me maybe four months after that before I knew I wanted to try again."
For Huerta, it's taken a little longer, he said.
"He was very, very hesitant and nervous," said Diggs. "He's still kind of nervous about it, but he's attached to her."
It's been so easy having Birdie in the house, said Diggs. She loves to cuddle, sun bathe and fall asleep in the car.
Diggs had a dog named Max growing up, but when he moved out of his parents' house Max remained behind. While he still gets to visit Max often, he knew he wanted a dog of his own, and part of what drew him so much to Birdie initially was how much she looked like Max.
Diggs' boyfriend also works a lot, he said, and he wanted a pet that would be there to keep him company. He was also excited about building something with his partner.
"I wanted something that was like our little family — him, me, the dog. I want that little thing to just take care of," he said.
However, not every dog found a forever home over the holiday weekend, although those fostering have until Jan. 3 to decide whether they want to adopt their foster pets, but not at the discounted price.
Adoption isn't the only goal of the Home for the Holiday event, said Marshall. Each person who fosters a pet over the holiday is asked to keep a journal about how the pet behaves and reacts to things. That information is very helpful when it comes to finding a perfect match for that cat or dog later.
The need for foster homes is year round need, said Marshall. The most common need is for foster homes for kittens and puppies to give them extra socialization and protect them while their immune system is still developing.
"We also stress the importance of spay and neutering, because we have such a pet overpopulation problem here, which is why we have an ongoing issue of homelessness for pets in the area," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.