The Victoria school district's program to help children in households struggling to survive put stories and faces on some of the children and families they help in a presentation Tuesday to business and government leaders.

The talk came at a meeting of the Victoria Partnership on Tuesday morning. Organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corp., the group is comprised of officials like school board members and county commissioners as well as local business owners and entrepreneurs.

Candace Pohl, the Victoria Independent School District's Connections coordinator, talked about her own son's family, two working parents, two "kiddos" — both of whom attend school at VISD — and meager salaries leading to some reliance on family for support. Her son earns about $22,000 a year and her daughter-in-law about $16,500 a year.

"They live in a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment here in Victoria for $850 a month, and they have two vehicles — only because mom and dad were able to help them out with it. And they are one situation away from being in true crisis mode," she said. "But when I think about the families that cross our threshold every day, my son's family is a poster family for the majority of folks that we see. And, and I know that they're having to make some really tough choices."

She described another parent, Nadia. "Nadia, came into our building in September, she (had) just been released from prison. She moved in with her mom, who was also watching her two kids who are students here in Victoria ISD," Pohl said.

The VISD Connections program paired Nadia with a liaison who worked together to resolve her problems, she said.

"Nadia says that she's made a lot of mistakes. And she can't make these mistakes anymore," she told her liaison, Pohl said. "She has to figure out a way to get the skills she needs for a good job so that she can provide for her kids. And she can show them that there's a better life out there."

Nadia was introduced to adult education classes at Victoria College so she could pass a standardized test, the Texas Success Initiative Assessment, to get into the college. "Without you, this wouldn't be possible. I can't say thank you enough," she told her liaison in text messages.

Then Nadia returned to the program last month and worked with another parent in similar circumstances to help one another, the administrator said.

"Nadia's story doesn't end there," Pohl said. "Nadia came in and told us last week that she had passed her TSIA and she had been accepted to the business classes at Victoria College.

"And that is just one story," she said.

Colleague Yvonne Rossman, who works with families experiencing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness as the district's Highly Mobile and At-Risk Students coordinator, talked about some of her students.

One was a student named Quadry, who joined her program in 2013 in his senior year. He was one of 10 children in the family and he and his siblings often lived with relatives in smaller groups, moving around as the family needed. In May that year, Quadry learned he was going to graduate and receive a scholarship, but had no parent to attend with him. So he asked his liaison and she then asked Rossman to join them.

"We learned that he won, he earned a $150,000 scholarship from the U.S. Navy," Rossman said. "It was life changing, life changing for him.

"So he goes into the Navy. He's stationed around the United States. He's in Spain the last few years," she said. He married and he and his wife Sarah had a baby in the spring. "He did eight years of the Navy but he's in Florida now. He's a firefighter."

She continued, looking ahead. "But think about the future of that baby," Rossman said, "how everything is changed for that baby. Everything has changed.

"And that's because of programs that the superintendent, administration, campus principals, everyone has to have a piece of this. Everyone has to support supporting this type of a program. Because if you don't have one of those pieces, not supporting it, it just doesn't work. You don't get these type of numbers. You don't get kids graduating."

The program is serving 403 homeless students at the moment, but the number changes regularly. Of those, 34 live in a shelter; 293 are doubled up at home; 33 are unsheltered, meaning substandard housing or cars; 43 are in hotels or motels; 343 are with their parents or guardians; and 57 are unaccompanied.

Superintendent Quintin Shepherd praised the program and its successful outcomes, saying it outperforms the state's graduation rate by 16%.

"If you happen to be homeless living in Victoria, you have a better chance of graduating high school than if you're an average student going to any campus, anywhere in the state of Texas," he said. "That's that's actually how good our graduation rate was. All these kids graduate at a greater percentage than the average student an average campus in the entire state."

The program provides food, snacks, clothes and other essentials to students and clients. It also accepts donations of those and cash to purchase more. For details, go to visd.net/page/visd-connections.