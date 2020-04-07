Authorities were trying to resolve a hostage situation that began about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales.
He said the standoff began when a man threatened to kill his wife.
Gonzales said Tuesday morning that law enforcement agencies had been in negotiations with the man from the beginning to resolve the situation peacefully.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.