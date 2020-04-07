Generic police tape

Authorities were trying to resolve a hostage situation that began about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales.

He said the standoff began when a man threatened to kill his wife.

Gonzales said Tuesday morning that law enforcement agencies had been in negotiations with the man from the beginning to resolve the situation peacefully.

