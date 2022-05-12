Wake 5
The bones of the art installation "Wake" are being worked on by a team of artists from the University of North Carolina at Asheville. "Wake" is being constructed at the corner of East Power Avenue and North Liberty Street in Victoria on May 10. It is to honor Ann Harithas, the late founder and executive director of the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.

 Keith W. Kohn | kkohn@vicad.com

A sea vessel (or is it a sea monster?) that will never float on water but has toured the nation is about to be christened in Victoria to honor a longtime arts supporter.

“Wake,” an animatronic art installation taking shape at the corner of East Power Avenue and North Liberty Street in Victoria, is a collaboration between Houston artist Mel Chin and the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

Wake 2
Sara Saunders, foreground in cherry picker, and Justin Turcotte work on the animatronics of Jenny, the figurehead of the art installation "Wake," at the corner of East Power Avenue and North Liberty Street in Victoria on May 10.

It is being assembled for a six-month visit to the Crossroads working with the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art to honor its late founder and executive director, Ann Harithas.

On Tuesday, a handful of artists from UNCA and its STEAM Studio were busy at work preparing the 21-foot-tall animatronic figurehead named Jenny and the ribs of a ship based upon the USS Nightingale.

Jenny, the figurehead, is named for Jenny Lind, the opera singer who was brought to the United States by P.T. Barnum and was known as “the Swedish Nightingale.” In the 2017 film “The Greatest Showman,” actor Rebecca Ferguson portrayed Lind, opposite actor Hugh Jackman as Barnum.

Wake 9
Artist Justin Turcotte, who worked on much of the fabrication efforts of "Wake," examines Jenny as it is being assembled at the corner of East Power Avenue and North Liberty Street in Victoria on May 10. "Wake" is a creation of Houston artist Mel Chin.

Although the design certainly portrays a ship, the ribs are formed to appear as if bleached, like the bones of a beached whale — or a grounded ship.

Sara Sanders and Justin Turcotte, both of the UNCA team, worked on Jenny as another team assembled the ribs.

The installation will be dedicated to Harithas when it opens May 21 with an evening celebration.

Wake 7
Kate Haugley and her team work on the bones of "Wake," the installation created by Houston artist Mel Chin. 

“Wake” was created in 2017 and 2018. The animatronics were designed by seven engineering students in conjunction with art students at the UNCA’s STEAM Studio, said Sanders, who is director and collaborative co-founder of the unique creative studio.

The installation was exhibited in New York City’s Times Square in 2018 and later back at home in Asheville.

“Wake,” an animatronic art installation taking shape at the corner of East Power Avenue and North Liberty Street in Victoria, is a collaboration between Houston artist Mel Chin and the University of North Carolina at Asheville. It will be on display in Victoria for six months.

The Nightingale was originally built as a slave ship, but it was captured purchased by the Union Navy and took on an opposing mission.

Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com

 
