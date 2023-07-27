An April 27 school bus video that captured an incident involving Industrial High School baseball players has raised concerns from an attorney and former school principal.

Susan H. Soto, the family attorney of a 16-year-old baseball player who has been identified as the victim in the indictments of four former Industrial High School baseball players, viewed recordings on Wednesday.

Soto, a senior associate attorney at Coane and Associates in Houston, did not describe in detail any of the content due to its sensitive nature, but said the recording troubled her greatly.

"I personally observed activity by students and statements by adults that raise serious questions and concerns," Soto said.

Between July 20 and July 24, Zachary Kuchler, Christopher "Taylor" McCrory, Cullen Stumfoll and Braxton Warren were all booked by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and charged with the felony engaging in organized criminal activity - assault. The charges accuse the four former high schoolers, all 18, of assaulting their younger teammate on the team bus while traveling back to the Industrial school district following a district playoff win. It is unconfirmed what disciplinary actions were taken against the four players, but each remained eligible to compete in six more games.

Soto is a working attorney but she's also a certified teacher with 17 years as a former educator and school principal. Because of this, she said she's acutely familiar with the responsibilities of school staff like teachers and coaches. After seeing the video, she said she has major questions regarding Industrial's actions.

"I've got concerns clearly about what happened in response," Soto said. "I've got questions about why the school chose to do what they did afterwards."

Soto said she was shown the video in person Wednesday alongside Industrial officials in the district's administration building. As a former principal, Soto said if the incident were to have happened in her school, a quick, meaningful response by school leaders would have taken place.

"I would have taken swift and serious action," Soto said. "That's your responsibility as a school administrator in Texas."

After seeing the video, Soto said she believes three parties should have been addressed in an investigation immediately following the incident, something she believes is unclear with this case. Soto said in situations like these, districts should swiftly address the teachers/coaches present during the incident, the perpetrators and the victim.

The attorney also mentioned that a formal civil rights complaint has been filed with the U.S. Department of Education regarding the incident and the events that followed and is being reviewed. Soto added she also filed a Title IX complaint with the district on the family's behalf.

On Thursday afternoon, Victoria defense attorney Brent Dornburg confirmed he will defend Kuchler, McCrory, Stumfoll and Warren in the felony criminal case. Dornburg said he is excited for his clients' day in court and is unhappy that Soto has already spoken to the Advocate.

"You don't try cases in the press and this civil attorney who is involved on (younger player's) behalf is already doing that," Dornburg said. "Real lawyers do their speaking at the courthouse and in the courtroom."

When informed of Dornburg's comment, Soto said she had "no response to the comments that Mr. Dornberg has directed toward me personally.”

The criminal case against Kuchler, McCrory, Stumfoll and Warren came with four indictments, meaning four separate cases based on the same accused episode. Dornburg said the specific nature of the case clears away any potential conflict of interest and the lack of any criminal records gives him the ability to represent all four defendants.

The defense attorney said he is troubled that the case already started to be tried on social media.

"I get extremely disgusted with the fact that the presumption of innocence seems to no longer exist in this country," Dornburg said.

He also said there have been "contextual allegations" and rumors of a sexual element to the April 27 events and called it "absolutely incorrect, ludicrous and a lie."

"We're looking forward to our day in court right now," Dornburg said. "The real story will be told in the courtroom."

Arraignments for Kuchler, McCrory, Stumfoll and Warren are set for Aug. 15.