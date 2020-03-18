SGR Energy announced plans Wednesday to export more than 3 million barrels of crude oil through the Calhoun Port Authority by the end of of 2020 – a volume the Houston-based company expects to double by 2021.
The refined products and crude oil blending and distribution company is already loading 160,000 barrels of crude to a vessel at the port, and has another ship scheduled to dock in about two weeks, said Craig Hicks, senior vice president of investor relations for SGR Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.