A Houston man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for using information purchased on the dark web to finance two vehicles.
Jay Patrick Morgan, 43, received a 24-month sentence and was ordered to pay $31,409.37 in restitution, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. He will also be required to complete one year of supervised release after the prison sentence.
Morgan pleaded guilty on Oct. 21.
In March 2019, Morgan purchased a 2015 Ford F-250 Platinum Edition valued at more than $59,000 and a 2019 Rockwood 5th Wheel RV valued at more than $57,000 from a dealer in the Corpus Christi area.
Morgan financed both vehicles by falsely providing a Social Security number and other identifying information belonging to another person with a similar name.
That person later contacted authorities after discovering numerous credit inquiries and several new credit accounts he had not requested.
An investigation later confirmed the victim had not opened the accounts, which had received no payments.
In August 2019, local authorities stopped Morgan as he was driving the pickup he had stolen. He admitted to purchasing the vehicle with a Social Security number he had bought with the digital currency Bitcoin on a dark web site.
The dark web is a term used to recognize a portion of the internet that is only accessible through custom software. On the dark web, users’ identities are anonymous and cannot be tracked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.