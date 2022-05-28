Ground Control to Major Tom, Victoria may become a new Houston if a satellite launch station comes here.

"I think we're in a golden era of economic development," Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp., said in a recent interview discussing the possibility of satellite launches originating from a refurbished runway at Victoria Regional Airport and other proposals in the works.

It's not science fiction, either.

A number of economic ventures may come to town which could mean increased use of the port and rail lines. Titas said he saw the Port of Victoria as key to the economic future of the community with at least half of the economic inquiries his agency fields involving the port.

That is because most nearby ports are near capacity. With a lack of truck drivers and soaring gas prices, the railways would also become more vital to Victoria.

"Rail is going to be even more important in the future," Titas said.

One of these new potential projects includes a possible venture to launch satellites. The company involved was not identified, but if a contract were to be signed it could lead to the 9,100-foot runway at the airport being refurbished, hopefully using federal money to carry the load.

A rare-earth element processing facility and an eco-friendly blue ammonia production facility are two other ventures being discussed.

Launch system

The notion of launching satellites from airplanes has been used for many years. More than ever, day-to-day life on Earth depends on the growing number of satellites in orbit used for communications, navigation, tracking, science, defense and a host of Earth-observation purposes.

In 2018, Morgan Stanley estimated the space industry’s annual revenue could grow from $350 billion to $1.1 trillion or more by 2040, an expansion driven especially by the demand for satellite-based internet services.

SpaceX alone has announced plans to launch a mega-constellation approaching 12,000 satellites, about six times the number of active satellites now in orbit.

The advent of CubeSats — tiny, standardized, low-cost satellites built with off-the-shelf parts — has opened up orbit to students, start-up companies, and others. The cost of launching satellites has fallen dramatically as more companies get into the space business. But even a small rocket launch remains too expensive for small satellites, forcing them to piggyback on larger missions, experts have said.

This inconvenience has been a major restraint on small satellites, the fastest-growing class, they said.

In the interest of making launches more flexible, Virgin Galactic started working on a new approach to satellite launches in 2007, with NASA coming onboard as a partner in 2015. The effort has since spun off into Long Beach, California-based Virgin Orbit, which made its first commercial launches in 2019. Rather than lift off from a launch pad, its LauncherOne rocket takes off from midair after hitching a ride on the ultimate “reusable first stage”— a specially outfitted Boeing 747 airliner, the company says.

The 747, known as Cosmic Girl, made its first test flight with a LauncherOne rocket secured under its right wing near the fuselage by a special pylon in November 2018.

The LauncherOne design is a two-stage, all-carbon-composite, expendable rocket, about 70 feet long and weighing about 57,000 pounds at takeoff, including its payloadm, according to the company.

It drops from Cosmic Girl at about 35,000 feet and then fires off into space. It can carry single or multiple satellites totaling between about 660 and 1,100 pounds, depending how high it’s taking them. This makes it a small satellite launcher by definition in an industry where anything weighing 1,100 pounds or less is considered “small.”

A GPS satellite at launch weighs about four times as much, in comparison.

That means a small satellite can be launched from any runway that can handle a 747, such as the lengthy runway at Victoria Regional Airport, if it were to be refurbished. Airport officials could not be reached for this article.

Another company, Stratolaunch, has tested its Roc carrier aircraft, which also can launch a rocket while in flight, the company said. The Roc aircraft is the world's largest, with a wingspan of 385 feet, and has flown several times from its Mojave Desert complex. It would launch the company's hypersonic vehicle, the Talon, once flight tests are complete.

The 9,100-foot runway at Victoria Regional Airport would be able to handle such aircraft, Titas said. The problem is restructuring and a massive rehabilitation project needed to bolster the runway so it could handle the weight of jumbo jets and their payloads.

He said with a partnership between a private company and the federal government, grant funds could allow that project to be completed in a number of months.

"The runway is long enough," Titas said. "It's not strong enough."

Titas said he is talking with a company comprised of former NASA employees interested in such an operation.

"I think if we satisfy the runway concerns, we have a great shot at this one," Titas said.

Titas said having a satellite launch facility in Victoria would bring economic activity into the area that doesn't exist now.

Widebody jets could be used to safely launch satellites from Victoria, Titas said. As a renewable first stage of the rocket, he said, satellites could potentially launch once a week. Jets would depart in a northern trajectory and once reaching a safe altitude, turn and head to the Gulf of Mexico. By having the rockets leave the planes over the Gulf, the rocket bodies would return to the water and not threaten people on the land.

He said it would take about $50 million to bring the runway up to the specifications needed to launch rockets.

"You could see Victoria becoming a satellite hub," he said. "There is a huge pent-up demand for this right now in this country. If optioned locally, you could see it being used immediately."

In addition, Victoria would be mission control for these satellite launches, which would bring high-tech workers and their families to the area.

Victoria might not yet have an interstate highway, but soon it could join the space race.