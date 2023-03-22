Economic forces are affecting Victoria like they are the rest of the country when it comes to filling available positions with increasingly unavailable workers.

“COVID caused about five different trends and population dynamics and workforce dynamics to kind of just hit the gas pedal,” said Russ Dempsey, who owns a staffing and job placement company in Victoria, Express Employment Professionals. "They've all happened before, but it (COVID) just advanced it between five and 20 years, depending on the trend. And so what we've got now is a new a new day" that has left economists "scratching their heads."

He said interest rate increases by the Fed should have driven up prices, which should have slowed down sales of housing and durable goods like cars and washers, which should have led to fewer workers needed. "But here we are sitting at about 3.6% (unemployment)."

The low unemployment rate, not seen since the late 1960s, combined with a low "participation rate" — about 62% of able workers are not working or seeking jobs — to put employers in the position they're in now: Paying more and offering more perks to fill positions.

"There's still 10 million job openings, it peaked at a little over 12 million (during the pandemic), which is the highest we've ever had in in the country's history," he said. "So that means it's going to be more expensive to employ people, which is going to be a challenge in itself. … There's so many openings, and there's so few people to fill all that across the country, it's not having the effect that would be expected economically.

"So that's kind of the big picture," Dempsey continued. "What's happening is not local. It's not here in Victoria. It's everywhere."

He said the big question then becomes, "What do we do about it?"

A paper prepared by his company said some barriers are keeping people from returning to the labor force. Among the top issues are day care, eldercare, transportation and unpredictable business needs, he said.

In the Victoria area, there is a dearth of childcare providers able to pass state scrutiny and qualify for parental support from state Workforce Solutions programs. Dempsey and Henry Guajardo, executive director of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, said finding childcare workers is difficult, further hampering the ability to hire people with small children.

A similar situation exists with eldercare providers, Dempsey said. "And that's pulling people out of the workforce."

Supply chain problems and even education and training is causing concerns among potential workers and employers alike due to unpredictable business needs. Dempsey said a Harris poll of 10,000 employers found schools are not preparing students for the workforces of the future.

Guajardo said the labor pool in the Crossroads has remained stable at about 90,000 people. He agreed day care is a key issue that's holding people back from seeking jobs. "We're working with 62 childcare providers, but there are 120 in this area we would love to contract." They just haven't met state standards or applied to do so due to costs of compliance.

Titas said he saw similar economic trends, as well.

"Generation X is smaller than the Baby Boomers. Baby Boomers are retiring," he said. "We're seeing additional macro forces with things happening in Washington with the CHIPS Act, the Inflation Reduction Act that are … on-shoring mega industries back in the United States of America.

"Our economy is growing faster than our population and faster than our labor participation rate. So all these things are kind of all happening at the same time that are really, really putting pressure on the labor force and companies to find finding those fits for for themselves."

But there is hope. A fresh crop of high school graduates is just over a month away, Guajardo said. "There, there are going to be some that are going to go off to a four-year university, two-year college. We are trying to impress on them that a 24-month training program will get you more money than a four-year degree in some cases."