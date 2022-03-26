It was time to build a garden at the Children’s Learning Institute on South Depot Street.

Even though the day began with heavy fog, work started promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday to build two 2-foot by 16-foot raised planters in the fenced grassy field on the campus of F.W. Gross Elementary School. By the time the fog lifted, about an hour and a half later, the project was humming along nicely.

Jacqueline Billiot, a student at Victoria College, is vice president of the Science Club. She said funding for the project came from savings the club had built up. The group wanted to do something special to honor the memory of Professor William “Bill” Coons, who taught at Victoria College for 25 years. Coons, who had a Ph.D. in microbiology, died in April. Billiot said he loved gardening and growing things.

To that end, the club created a community garden at the college on Thursday on the north side of the college’s Health Science Center.

“We also had extra funds to pick another location,” she said.

Billiot’s children attend CLI, which is in a low-income area and is very new, having just opened last year. The club membership felt the project would be a real benefit to both engage the surrounding community and as a learning opportunity for students.

She said CLI was very interested in the project, and they spoke of incorporating activities such as sending home recipes to use with the fresh produce from the garden, starting a special Facebook page to keep up with the garden’s progress, as well as tying the garden to the curriculum.

Robin Harkey, executive director of CLI, said the school was grateful for the partnership with the science club and the involvement of CLI’s parents. She said one parent, Louis Mendoza, who owns Prestige Remodeling, “donated his sweat equity and his expertise” to design and build the raised beds. Assisting him with the construction was Justin Urbano and Ruben Castro. Urbano is on the Victoria city parks commission.

“The goal of this project is to be a community resource and to be able to give back to our families,” Harkey said. The garden will provide “fresh produce” and “healthy eating alternatives.”

“It’s meant to be a multidisciplinary educational learning opportunity for our students. It incorporates aspects of science, math and horticulture,” she said.

She explained the students will learn about things such as “the common names of plants,” and the older children will be introduced to “the idea of scientific names, as well.”

She said they will also write about their garden as part of their social/emotional learning. Topics will include, “How do you feel when you’re in a garden? How does it help you focus on learning?”

Kindergarten teacher Wendy Sweet said the project will enhance the school-wide curriculum, which will be teaching the children basic science concepts such as the life cycles of plants. “It gives them some real hands-on experience” she said, then added jokingly, ”I’m hoping we won’t have as much food wasted at lunch now because maybe they’ll try new things.” She noted the children had already been tasting the leaves of a basil plant.

One of the school’s newest educators is kindergarten teacher Lauren Rozner. She said she appreciated how the garden will teach the children about “building community and working together.” She wants the children to know how it feels “to have a community, and a place for them to come together, and learn all kinds of new things.”

Chika Ugbor, the family engagement manager for CLI, said her job is to “curate and have events so that families can engage with some of the things that the school is doing. We knew that we wanted to have a garden by spring. When they connected with Billiot, things proceeded quickly. “She got the wheels going,” Ugbor said.

“We actually have a watchdog program for dads. That’s essentially a program for dads to come and support any initiatives or any projects that we have with the school. So I called a couple of dads up,” she said.

The results of her call were a group of dads and moms, teachers and students all working together “and just having a good time.”

Harkey said she hopes the garden project will continue to expand.

“We wanted to start small with our gardens, but we definitely would like to grow them and grow this space to create an outdoor learning opportunity for our students. And again, give back to our local South Side Community,” she said.