Gas prices continued their descent from June's $5-a-gallon record, with the midterm elections in the rearview mirror and holiday travel looming on the horizon.
Demand rose and supply fell last week, but a gallon of gas still ticked down to $3.70 on average nationwide on Wednesday, according to AAA.
Prices fell most dramatically in the Midwest, including major metros in Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. The Detroit metro area saw regular, unleaded gas prices fall below $4.
They fell in Victoria, as well, marking the area as having some of the lowest prices in Texas.
Stacker compiled statistics on average gas prices in Victoria using data from AAA. Gas prices were current as of Thursday. State gas tax data was from World Population Review. (Connecticut and New York temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while gas costs increased.)
Victoria by the numbers
Current gas price: $2.94
Texas average: $3.08
Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)
Week change: Down 10 cents (-3.1%)
Year change: Down 4 cents (-1.2%)
Historical expensive gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)
Diesel current price: $4.60
Week change: Down 4 cents (-0.8%)
Year change: Up $1.29 (+39.2%)
Historical expensive diesel price: $5.20 (6/21/22)
Metros with the most expensive gas
1. San Luis Obispo, California: $5.73
2. Bakersfield, California: $5.61
3. Santa Cruz, California: $5.61
Metros with the least expensive gas
1. McAllen: $2.90
2. Corpus Christi: $2.92
3. Brownsville-Harlingen: $2.93
States with the highest gas tax per gallon
1. Pennsylvania: 59 cents
2. California: 53 cents
3. Washington 52 cents
States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
1. Alaska: 8.95 cents
2. Hawaii: 16 cents
3. Virginia: 16.2 cents