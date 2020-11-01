2020 Unemployment Rates

The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped from 6.8% in August to 8.3% in September, surpassing the national average. Unemployment was even higher in Victoria County, where 8.8% or nearly 3,800 people were still without work.

 Kali Venable | kvenable@vicad.com

Q: How have unemployment claims changed recently?

A: Victoria County had 540 unemployment claims in the Crossroads among a population of about 92,000 from Sept. 16 through Oct. 17.

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

(1) comment

edferrellmd
Ed Ferrell

However they’re are scam artists out there who are fraudulently trying to get unemployment using our names and social security numbers ..from us working actively!

Be careful and vigil !!!

Sue ferrell

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.