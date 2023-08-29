Q: How non-perishable are non-perishable canned foods?
A: You've probably been there cleaning out your pantry of food or simply searching for that one can of food you swore you bought for dinner the last time you went grocery shopping.
Then in all the shuffling around you find a similar can of food of a brand you haven't bought in ages at the very bottom or back of the pantry. The can seems fine, but when you look at the bottom, it says best by X date.
The date on the can is a couple of months or a couple of years past, and you ask yourself, "Is it safe to eat this," "Am I going to be sick," "Is the risk of cooking this can of food worth the reward of not having to leave the house for the grocery store after a long day."
Well, in all likelihood, that can of food is likely safe to consume, said Mary Tanguma, Victoria County Health Department environmental supervisor.
"Really, it's just a quality issue," Tanguma said. "After the best-by date, the texture might be different, the taste might be different, but as long as the can is intact and it doesn't go over the time frame of low acidic foods or high acidic foods, they should be fine."
In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, shelf-stable foods are safe indefinitely, with canned food being able to last years as long as the can is in good condition.
The main factor in determining the food's ability to stay edible is its acidity, Tanguma said. Foods such as green beans have low acidity and can remain edible for two to five years after being purchased. If it is something with high acidity, such as tomatoes or citrus products, the food's quality can only last about 18 months after purchase.
This is because the quality of the can can be compromised from long-term exposure to the acidic food and compromising the quality of the food, she said.
"The date on the can is really just a quality issue. It's really not going to go bad," Tanguma said. "The way they are processed, the chance of any bacteria in that can is pretty low."
However, it is best to take note of the can's condition in deciding on edible safety, she said. Any can with dents, budging, or exhibits rust are signs of a high likelihood of exposing the food inside to bacteria.
If someone opens an old can and it exhibits a weird smell, it is best not to use it. Tanguma said.