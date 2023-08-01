Q: How will the new RSV antibody treatment help this respiratory illness season?
A: This week the Food and Drug Administration approved Nirsevimab, an antibody treatment for high-risk infants below the age of 2 that helps prevents respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. The treatment, which will have the brand name Beyfortus, adds to preventative resources ahead of respiratory illness season this fall and winter.
Respiratory illness season is the annual season in which illness such as flu, COVID-19 and RSV and other infectious disease that affect people's ability breathe spread at an increased rate.
The antibody treatment for infants joins an RSV vaccine for people over the age of 65 and a vaccine for pregnant women as tools against the disease that the FDA approved this summer.
"We won't be carrying (the antibody treatment), similar to how we did with COVID where we left it up to private businesses to provide it. With the vaccine we're still waiting to hear from (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (The Texas Department of State Health Services) for guidance before we move forward with carrying it," said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
However, any additional preventative treatment that is available is great as it will help prevent severe illness and hospitalization, Gonzales said. It is particularly impactful for younger populations in an area where the nearest pediatric hospital is in Corpus Christi.
RSV leads to 58,000-80,000 hospitalizations and 100-300 deaths among children younger than 5-years-old every year, according to the CDC. It is the No. 1 cause of death among young children, according to a 2021 journal article in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Last year's respiratory season was rough, as many media outlets dubbed it "tripledemic," in reference to high rates of RSV and flu combined with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at the time.
It particularly taxed pediatric hospitals with RSV cases, due to what is believed to have been a waned immunity from a lack of exposure to respiratory illness because of pandemic safety measures such as masking, social distancing and lockdowns the previous two years, which kept people from not just getting COVID-19, but flu and RSV, as well.
This year's coming respiratory illness season is expected to be severe again as the southern hemisphere's respiratory illness season is often used to predict the northern hemisphere's respiratory illness season. Australia is seeing a similar number of flu cases as it did last year, which was a record-breaking flu season, according to Australia's department of Health and Age Care's Influenza Surveillance Report.
As the antibody treatments and vaccines become available it is important that public health officials communicate the seriousness of RSV, safety of the treatment, how to make it available and the cost to both the public and medical care providers, said Dr. Marcus Plescia, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials chief medical officer.
The most effective way to communicate this is through patients' providers who they trust, Plescia said.
An antibody treatment works like a vaccine, but instead of teaching your body how to develop an immune response itself the work is already done with the treatment, he said.
"I'm really excited as a physician. I'm a family physician, I've taken care of lots of people with RSV and seen it affect young children in a way that it's very concerning," Plescia said. "I'm hoping with time, this may be something that like the vaccine becomes really sort of widely available where everybody can benefit from it."