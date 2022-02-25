Like many young students, Haley Christiansen, 13, didn't have an easy time learning remotely during the pandemic.
The Howell Middle School seventh grader suffers from ADHD, she said, and staying focused without the structure of an in-person classroom and teacher was difficult.
"It was hard to work because of all the stuff around me," she said. "I would get really off track and distracted by the stuff in my room."
Now that Haley is back in a classroom, she said her focus is increased and she finds it a lot easier to ask questions when she's struggling. More importantly, her grades are up.
While learning remotely, Haley said that both her math and English grades were on the borderline of failing, but they have both risen now that she's back in a classroom setting. She even has an A in English.
Students everywhere suffered learning losses while studying remotely during the pandemic, but at Victoria's Howell Middle School there is a concentrated effort to help students close the gap between where they are and where they should be.
Standardized test scores dropped significantly across the state after the pandemic compared to before. Teachers at Howell are working to correct this by tracking student assessments throughout the year and trying out new tutoring and instruction models to help address deficiencies.
Studying remotely was not an easy thing to do, said Jackson Shepard, 12.
"Grades were definitely lower because it was harder online," he said. "You had to sit and just look at a computer screen for eight hours a day, and it was also kind of sad not getting to see your friends."
Jackson added that he felt a lot of pressure learning during the pandemic because he would get massive packets of work to be done over long periods of time compared to the manageable one to two assignments he may have gotten in an in-person class.
Victoria Independent School District's STAAR test scores this past year reflect Jackson's comments of learning struggles.
Seventh graders who passed the reading portion of the STAAR test dropped from 64% in 2019 to 62% in 2021. That may be just a 1% drop, but seventh graders who passed the mathematics portion of the STAAR dropped from 50% in 2019 to just 32% in 2021.
These test scores don't necessarily represent a lack of knowledge, said Jennifer Atkins, a seventh grade English teacher at Howell.
"A lot of it isn't necessarily knowledge loss," she said. "It's more of the structure on how to be a student that's lost."
For many middle school students, she said, this year is the first that they're experiencing the structure of middle school. Her seventh grade students haven't experienced a full year of learning in a school since they were in fourth grade.
At Howell, they're doing a few things to help give students both knowledge and structure to overcome learning loss.
One way teachers are helping students recover is through assessments that help teachers identify deficient areas, said math teacher Allison DeLaGarza.
On these assessments, the focus is not on passing but on showing growth compared to a student's last assessment, Atkins said.
"We found that as a campus initiative that has really helped motivate students," she said. "It's less daunting."
For many students, it's "terrifying" to tell them to go from making a 32 on a test to a 70, Atkins said, but when you tell them that they need to make a 33 or above it's more attainable.
The assessments also allow teachers to intervene and provide personalized learning opportunities to students, DeLaGarza said.
If a student is struggling, instead of pushing them through a lesson and onto the next concept, a teacher will pull them aside and ensure that they grasp the information being taught, she said.
"We have an online math program, and so while the students who were successful work on that, I'll pull small groups for students who need intervention," she said.
Teachers at Howell have also gone so far as to teach other teacher's students in an effort to help them grasp lessons and concepts, Atkins said.
Atkins used a grammar lesson as an example. Many of her students and other English teachers' students were struggling with a particular lesson, so they decided to send the struggling students to one another's classes. When the students returned to their regular classes, she said, many of them had grasped the concepts being taught, and the teachers were able to more effectively identify the students who struggled.
"Sometimes, kids are going to learn better if it's just a different person, a different environment, a different voice," Atkins said.
