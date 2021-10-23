It is hard getting out of bed early in the morning. It is harder when you plan to run a half marathon right after. But for Debbie Baldera, her daughter and hundreds of others Saturday morning, the fight against cancer was a strong motivator.

"I am here for them," said the 48-year-old Port Lavaca resident. She said both she and her daughter, Aysa Baldera, 28, have close friends and family who have diagnosed with cancer. "My best friend was told she had breast cancer last year. It has been very emotional having to see her go through it."

Citizens Run Against Cancer
More than five hundred people in total participated in both of the races held by Citizens Medical Center on Saturday.

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.

