Melinda Fox gives Bruce Schultz a flu shot at the free clinic provided by the Victoria Fire Department in October. The fire department expects to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the community once it is more widely available.
Hundreds more doses of COVID-19 vaccine will likely be sent to more than a dozen providers in the Crossroads next week, the state health department said Friday.
The very first COVID-19 vaccines were distributed throughout the U.S. on Monday, and the first health care workers in the region were vaccinated Thursday at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria. Now that the initial shipment of vaccine has been distributed, primarily to larger hospitals throughout the state, the second round of distribution is going to a more varied group of providers, including clinics, health departments, pharmacies and smaller hospitals.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.