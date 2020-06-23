Q: I had an appointment at Citizens Medical Center within the past 10 days. Should I be worried?
A: If you were potentially exposed to the coronavirus at Citizens Medical Center, you will be directly contacted by the Victoria County Public Health Department, county officials said in a news release.
Patients who may have had contact with a positive employee are being notified of the potential exposure, according to a statement from Citizens Medical Center.
"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”
