CUERO — Laura Mercado-Wright’s mesmerizing voice filled the upstairs room at the Chisolm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero as she sang in Spanish, “I’d like to stay with you / To erase the memory of me / But I must chase a sign, / I must challenge the borders.”
The verse was a fitting description of the Sunday evening performance in Cuero, a part of the 2022 Victoria Bach Festival.
Mezzo-soprano Wright and guitarist Isaac Bustos entertained an audience of about 50 listeners with traditional Spanish songs, including selections from “Canciones Españolas Antiguas” and “Siete Canciones Populares Espanolas.”
The performance brought Texas’ Hispanic heritage alive in a program called “Songs of Love.” The same program was performed in Goliad on Saturday evening.
Goliad and Cuero both have histories built of ever-changing borders, a mixture of Native, Mexican, Spanish, French and Anglo histories. “Songs of Love” brought the beauty of traditional Spanish vocals and guitar back to the area for listeners to experience and enjoy.
Mercado-Wright is a member of the Grammy Award-winning vocal group Conspirare. She has performed with the MET Chamber Orchestra, the Boston Pops, Austin New Music Co-op, Fort Worth Opera and Fort Worth Symphony, among others.
She is an operatic singer and was one of four soloists who performed on Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz’s “Elegia.” She was nominated for a Latin Grammy for this performance in 2013.
She was accompanied in the Sunday performance by classical guitarist Bustos, who has performed in Canada, Central America, Europe, China and all over the United States.
He serves on the faculty at the University of Texas-San Antonio and is also a much-awarded musician. He has earned top prizes in over 12 major international competitions.
The Victoria Bach Festival is one of the top three Bach Festivals in the United States, according to a board member who attended Sunday’s performance. The festival began Saturday and continues through June 11.
