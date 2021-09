Bio Box

After a more than 10-year career working for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in various roles, Anna Harris started her nonprofit, JUST-US, after a close friend was charged with intoxicated manslaughter in Bastrop County.

Harris, who holds a master's degree in criminal justice and is a licensed paralegal, said she felt her friend's court-appointed attorney was not doing enough in the case, so she started looking at options to help. Soon after, other inmates from the jail started contacting her for help, as well.

"It was at that point I realized my passion," she said.

She said she is effective in her job because defendants easily relate to her, in part because of her own run-ins with the law, which, most recently, includes pleading guilty to felony theft of livestock in Hays County in 2017. She said her experience with the criminal justice system — as an outsider and a defendant — give her a unique perspective.

"I even have my mugshot framed. I own it, and I think that makes all the difference when working through this with people," she said.