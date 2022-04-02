As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to rage, many prospective adoptive families and those who have adopted special needs Ukrainian children are concerned that the children are left in limbo.
One such family is the Bacak family, of El Campo. Among their five children is Levi Bacak, 6, a child with Down syndrome from Ukraine the family adopted.
Since the start of the war, they've experienced many fears. They worry for Levi's birth parents, the thought of what would happen if Levi was still there and the numerous children who are being adopted but have not made it to their adoptive families yet.
Connection to Ukraine missed
Since adopting Levi in 2021, his adoptive mother, Heather Uresti-Bacak, has made a point to maintain a connection with his Ukrainian roots by speaking the language in their household and trying to establish a connection with his birth parents who put him up for adoption, Uresti-Bacak said.
More children were adopted from Ukraine to the United States than any other country in 2020 with 211 of the 1,622 total international adoptions, according to the U.S. State Department's July 2021 Annual Report on Intercountry Adoption.
Before adopting Levi through Hand of Help in Adoption, an adoption agency for special needs Ukrainian orphans, she was told his family loved Levi and visited him regularly. They tried to meet Levi's father at the orphanage. He hadn't been able to see his son in a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Unfortunately, the court hearing for Levi's adoption was delayed, causing the families to miss each other, she said. Uresti-Bacak has gotten in touch with the father through a translator twice before the conflict, but as the conflict began it became much more urgent to establish contact to see whether they were still alive and have Levi's biological family in his life.
Through the network of adoptive moms and potential adoptive moms, Uresti-Bacak found a Ukrainian mother, who lives in Canada. That mother was able to reach out to Levi's parents, and she confirmed they were safe after leaving Kyiv, Ukraine.
"Because of the war, it actually brought us together," Uresti-Bacak said.
Children in limbo
However, for potential mothers in the group, the anxiety remained. The special needs orphans were still in danger, and Uresti-Bacak wondered what might have happened if she hadn't adopted Levi when she did. The orphanage was destroyed in the conflict.
"Watching it on the news is one thing, but seeing, hearing from our friends (who work for Hand of Help in Adoption) that are actually over there and hearing what's going on, we get a lot more detail," she said. "Can't really put it into words. I just kind of sit here hopeless and say a lot of prayers for them."
Levi and many of these orphans were given up because those with special needs are generally frowned upon in Ukraine and the quality of the facilities for them can vary drastically depending where they are, Uresti-Bacak said.
Levi was lucky.
He was at one of the better orphanage facilities in the country in terms of care, but even still, he was underweight for his age, malnourished despite being fed there and needed medical procedures done to improve his overall health. He needed a tracheotomy to address issues he had with swallowing. He still has the scar on his neck, she said.
The Ukrainian mindset about special needs children was particularly shocking. The family was asked whether they were planning to harvest Levi's organs to sell at his adoption hearing, she said.
The special needs orphans who Hand of Help in Adoption works with are safe now. They were transported out of the country to other parts of Europe such as Poland, Italy and Germany as refugees, said Nancy Thornell, Hand of Help in Adoption U.S. director. They'll have to spread out over Europe because each country is overwhelmed by migrants from the crisis.
The countries they've gone to have excellent health care systems, so the children should be in good hands, Thornell said.
However, what will happen to these children remains in limbo, she said. As of right now, all adoptions are on hold as the Ukrainian government is unwilling to let the orphans go overseas.
Ukraine is allowing families in Europe to host some of the children, particularly Italy which historically has a lot of adoptions from Ukraine and already has a large established hosting program for Ukraine, so they aren't too far away should the conflict end, Thornell said.
"My understanding is (the orphanage staff and caretakers taking care of the children) all truly believe they'll be heading back to Ukraine, so it's all just very temporary," she said. "So until something happens that makes (the Ukraine government) realize that it's not going to be temporary, I don't think they'll be willing to let the kids go very far."
The cost of war
Some of the agency's team have been killed in the conflict as they have worked to get children out of the country safely.
The agency's Ukraine team, which is composed of six to eight people, is still in the country after working to get the children out and is sheltering after moving away from their homes to try and stay safe from the conflict, she said.
Hand of Help was handed a significant blow when one of the heads of their operation was killed by sniper fire while they were helping people get to safety in a bomb shelter. He was shot while checking to see whether it was safe to go out, she said.
Even if Russia were to back off or if Ukraine manages to drive them out, it's uncertain the children will be able to go back. It will take years to rebuild the infrastructure that was damaged in the conflict, she said.
Should it be necessary, Uresti-Bacak's family and other families are ready to be host families across the Atlantic Ocean, Uresti-Bacak said.
As for Levi, after being held back from school due to COVID-19, he is expected to start his education before the end of the school year, she said.
Come May, the family will celebrate the birthdays of all three of their boys, Bentley Bacak, 7, who also has Down syndrome, Levi and Tate Bacak, 4, with a super hero themed party with Spider-Man, Batman and Captain Ukraine for Levi. They hope that the conflict calms down to a point where Levi's biological parents can video chat in for the celebration, she said.
"I would love to keep in touch. That's real important to us," Uresti-Bacak said.
