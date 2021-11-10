Residents in the sleepy community of Mission Valley are reeling after a Monday morning shooting that left three people dead.
"We are all a bit shook up and shocked," Rhonda Carter, a 54-year-old resident of the Mission Oaks subdivision, said on Wednesday. "I have lived here for nine years. This is not normal. Not at all."
At 10:40 a.m., Victoria County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 10000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 236. Later, after the sole suspect was arrested following a pursuit, three men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace John Miller and Chief Deputy Will Franklin.
Further down the farm road is Lonestar Tavern, 5354 Farm-to-Market Road 447, where manager Fay Deckard was working at the time of the shooting. That morning, she and customers stood outside and watched as tens of law enforcement vehicles drove by.
"It was alarming ... there were tons of deputies and cops," said Deckard, who lives in Schroeder. "I have never seen anything like it."
Deckard said law enforcement was in the area for the entire day. When leaving work about midnight, she said deputies were still in the area.
"It is just horrible," she said.
Investigators on Wednesday were awaiting preliminary autopsy results on the men from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office. The identities of the men will be released once investigators get those results, Franklin said.
Franklin said the only suspect in the case as of Wednesday was Emilio Miguel Macedo, 32, who was in custody at the Victoria County Jail.
Macedo was charged with capital murder of multiple persons, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance 28-200 grams, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, according to jail records.
Franklin declined to answer questions about a motive, whether a weapon was recovered from the scene and Macedo's connection, if any, to the three men found dead, citing the ongoing investigation.
Macedo was arrested at gunpoint after he led law enforcement officers on a pursuit from Mission Valley to DeWitt County, according to Chief Deputy John Garoni, DeWitt County Sheriff's Office.
Garoni said about 106 grams of Xanax pills found in a bag, which investigators think Macedo threw outside of the vehicle during the pursuit, were recovered from the roadside.
Macedo remained in jail Wednesday on bonds totaling $2,075,000, according to online jail records.
Jail records show Macedo is a Fort Worth resident.
Franklin credited the arrest of Macedo to the quick action and cooperation of the Victoria County and DeWitt County sheriff's offices and Cuero Police Department.
"It is already rare that something like this happens here. It is even more rare that the suspect is arrested as quickly as he was," said Franklin. "It goes to show you that the relationship between the departments is critical."
