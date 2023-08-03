Summer vacations are pretty much over, with school starting in just over a week. But next year, a trip to Paris or Rome won't be as easy to arrange as it was in 2023.
That's because the European Union has created a new step Americans and citizens of 60 or so other nations must complete before travel beginning in 2024. The EU has created the European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, which must approve your entry even before you leave home.
In all, 30 European countries require the new ETIAS approval from the 60 nations that currently don't need visas to enter the EU. Ironically, thanks to Brexit, even England is on the list of nations whose residents must obtain ETIAS clearance.
To gain clearance, applicants must submit their passport numbers, where they intend to travel, education, occupation, criminal history and other basics. They also must pay 7 Euros, which translated to about $7.70 this week. Anyone younger than 18 or older than 70 does not have to pay the fee.
Once an application is approved, it's valid for three years, unless a passport expires earlier.
An EU website said the authorization allows entry for short-term stays as often as desired. That's up to 90 days per nation in any 180-day period.
"However, it does not guarantee entry," according to the EU. "When you arrive, a border guard will ask to see your passport and other documents and verify that you meet the entry conditions."
Here are some basics from the EU:
Applying for authorization
You can fill out the application form using either the official ETIAS website or the ETIAS mobile application. Applying for the ETIAS travel authorization costs 7 Euros, but those under 18 or over 70 don't have to pay for the paperwork.
Processing an application
Most applications are processed within minutes.
It is possible, however, that your application may take longer. If so, you will receive a decision within four days. This could be extended by up to 14 days if you are requested to provide additional information or documentation and it could take up to 30 days if you are invited to an interview.
That's why the EU encourages applying "well in advance of your planned journey."
Once you have applied
You will receive an email confirming the submission of your application, which will include your unique ETIAS application number: make sure you hang on to the number for future reference.
Once your application has been processed, you will receive another email informing you about its outcome.
When you get your ETIAS authorization, the EU says to make sure your name, passport number and other information is correct: if there is any mistake, you will not be allowed to cross the border. The website has more details on what to do if you made a mistake.
If your application is rejected, the email will provide the reasons and how to appeal.
Validity period of your ETIAS
Your ETIAS authorization is valid for three years or until the travel document you used in your application expires, whichever comes first.
It is for short-term stays: a valid ETIAS authorization entitles you to stay in the European countries requiring ETIAS for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.
You must be in possession of a valid ETIAS authorization during your entire stay. You can leave and come back at any time, as long as you respect the time limit.
On arrival at the border
As your ETIAS authorization is linked to your travel document, so make sure to carry the same document with you. Otherwise, you will not be allowed to board your flight, bus or ship or to enter any European country requiring ETIAS.
Having a valid ETIAS authorization does not guarantee an automatic right of entry. When you arrive at the border, border guards will verify that you meet the entry conditions. Those travelers who do not meet the entry conditions will be refused entry.
Which countries require ETIAS?
Pretty much all nations in the EU. They include:
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.