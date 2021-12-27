More Information

In October, residents were given two new options for contacting City of Victoria Municipal Court staff to ask questions and get help with accessing court services.

The court added a new chat box to its webpage, victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt. Residents can type their questions into the chat box to receive live assistance from a Municipal Court clerk.

Residents can also text their questions to 361-210-3600.

Residents who submit questions after hours will receive a response during business hours. Residents who use the chat box after hours will be asked to supply an email address so they can be contacted.

The chat box will also provide the court with data about which pages residents are viewing when they ask questions, which Totah said will help the court to evaluate its site design.

To learn more about Municipal Court services, visit victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt, call 361-485-3050 or visit City of Victoria Municipal Court on Facebook.