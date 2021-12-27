For the busiest court in the county in terms of the number of cases, the shift to remote proceedings during the pandemic was a daunting one for staff.
However, since then, the Victoria Municipal Court has become a test case for the effectiveness of hybrid models by allowing both in-person and remote proceedings. All the while, the court has been recognized with state and national awards for outreach and management.
"The pandemic came with a ton of challenges, but we have certainly improved residents' access, broadly, to the court since then," said Tiffany Totah, Victoria's municipal court administrator. "It has come a long way."
In March 2020, almost all in-person court proceedings were put on hold as Victoria County and the country first reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting courts to embrace remote hearings and appearances.
That requirement ended with a March Texas Supreme Court ruling allowing in-person proceedings if minimum health standard protocols and scheduling protocols are in place, according to the emergency order. The high court still encouraged judges to hold online trials and hearings.
Scores of remote proceedings have since occurred in Victoria-area courts as judges, lawyers, court staff and those with stakes in the outcome have adapted to attend a virtual courtroom, no longer grappling with finding transportation to the courtroom, rushing to find parking, or any other processes before getting to stand before a judge.
In what one staffer characterized as "perfect timing," the City of Victoria Municipal Court, before the pandemic, was already preparing to take certain types of hearing virtual as allowed by state law. When the pandemic hit and courts all over the state began rushing to obtain the means to hold virtual proceedings, the municipal court had all the equipment it needed and the transition was quick, Totah said.
"We held our very first Zoom remote court hearing on March 23 of last year — the day the city closed to the public," she said. "We had already also moved to a 'paper-lite' system, which worked to let court staff and the judge work from home. It was a fairly easy transition."
That process to implement a remote court option began almost a year before the pandemic when Totah and staff noticed "gaps in access to justice" for defendants who were either cited in Victoria while passing through town, moved or were unable to come in person to court to stand before a judge.
When the pandemic came, the remote option was one of the sole ways to continue with the businesses of the court at all, and it came quickly due to the court being proactive about seeking out a remote option.
"I would not say were are ahead of the curve ... there are many great courts out there doing great things," Totah said. "We do try to work proactively. It has helped us a great deal, I think."
Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold said the court's procedure garnered attention from other court administrators in the state, including some from larger municipalities like Fort Worth and Houston.
"It was a very interesting time because Victoria has a population of about 67,000, but we had municipal courts from much larger cities calling us to observe our Zoom dockets," she said. "They wanted to get a sense of the feel and how it all came together."
Being proactive, also, was critical because of the sheer number of cases heard in the city court.
From March 2020 to Nov. 30, the municipal court has had 28,363 total cases come before the court, more than 64% of which, 18,716, were non-parking related Class C misdemeanors, according to figures from the Texas Office of Court Administration.
The court handles cases originating in Victoria's city limits that involve Class C misdemeanors, which are typically addressed with a fine. Those cases can involve city ordinance violations, animal control violations from the county animal control, parking citations and fire code standards violations, Totah said.
During that same time in Victoria County, to compare, district courts and county-level courts had 2,813 and 4,508 cases, respectively, according to the state figures.
Because the municipal court oversees so many cases, Totah said, effectively is key.
Totah said the digital model was implemented with only a "few bumps in the road," which she said included cluing defendants in with how to work the systems.
In July, the court began offing what Totah called a hybrid model, wherein defendants on certain court days have the option of appearing in person or remotely.
"We have a good split between both, and people really appreciate getting to choose which way they'd like to come into court," she said.
The Victoria Advocate attempted to reach out to defendants who appeared in court on Dec. 15 and 16, but they declined to be part of the story.
In the future, Totah said she would like to see the court do more to make access to the court easily available for everyone.
In recent months, the court put a digital tablet outside of the courtroom for public use, where residents can access their records and court materials. She said she would like to see the city invest in kiosks around Victoria that would do the same.
Also coming down the pipe is an upgraded website that is more user-friendly for residents, she said.
The fate of the hybrid system is still undetermined, Heinold said, as Gov. Greg Abbott could order the majority court proceedings to be held in person as they were before the pandemic.
The judge said she and many municipal court judges she has spoken to hope the virtual options for defendants are here to stay.
"Zoom is very convenient and it's worked well for us and other judges," she said. "It should not be Zoom-only, but the hybrid option has been nice to have to accommodate people wherever they are."
