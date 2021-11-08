Before the pandemic, Kevin Madrid, 23, could be found walking the halls of the University of Houston-Victoria with a sign on his backpack that read, “Hi, my name is Kevin. Feel free to ask me for information.”
Madrid is a walking information and resource center for students, a self-professed “hype man,” and a student success advocate at the University of Houston-Victoria’s Student Success Center, which offers students peer tutoring, supplemental instruction, writing assistance, academic advising and more. The role of the advocate is to help spread awareness of the resources available at the Success Center and across campus.
“When I started here, these are a lot of the things I didn’t know about,” said Madrid, who is a first generation student beginning his senior year at the university. “There’s still a lot of students that don’t know about this kind of stuff, so that’s why we’re here. We’re trying to let them know all the stuff available to them.”
While the university’s Student Success Center has been around for awhile, its offerings have increased in recent years.
In 2019, the University of Houston-Victoria received a $2.25 million Title III grant from the U. S. Department of Education. Now in the third year of the grant, the university is seeing the benefits of those programs, specifically in the first phase, said Woodrow Wagner, the Title III grant manager at the university.
The grant is paid out over five years. Title III grants are aimed at bolstering postsecondary institutions whose student populations include a high percentage of low-income and minority students.
“A big part of (the grant) is monitoring student progress and getting intervention to at-risk students,” said Wagner.
The University of Houston-Victoria’s grant takes a three-pronged approach to addressing student retention among at-risk student populations. The first phase focuses on students’ academic success, the second on faculty development and the third on community engagement and service learning opportunities for students.
The grant has allowed the university to hire two additional student success coaches and purchase technology that helps instructors and success coaches identify and connect with at-risk students.
“Title III has allowed us to coordinate and organize this process better, and since we’ve been organizing it ‘better’ in the last two years, we have seen measurable impacts in terms of higher retention rates and higher pass rates in some of the core classes,” said Wagner. “So from my vantage point, it seems to be paying off.”
Since 2019, the university has seen a 66% success increase at identifying at-risk students, said Wagner. It has also seen a 9% increase in retention, and the average GPA for students increased from 3.14 in 2020 to 3.21 in 2021.
Further data shows that students who attend tutoring or supplemental instruction pass at a higher rate than students who don’t attend either.
All of those signal success for Beverly Tomek, associate provost and dean of University College. Success for her means making sure more students come to the university college ready, particularly those who fail to achieve passing scores on the Texas Success Initiative Assessment.
“To me the success then is when those kids not only pass that gateway, but stay in school and pass the next level English or the next level math,” said Tomek.
With funding from the grant, the university began the Summer Bridge program, which offers introductory English and math classes to incoming freshmen the summer before they enroll. The program is designed to help those students enter the fall college ready.
Cobey Wasicek, 18, attended the Summer Bridge program this summer thanks to Madrid’s efforts to connect him with the resource and encourage him to attend. Now Wasicek works alongside Madrid as an advocate in the Success Center.
“We understand, at least I do, the people who drag their feet about being scared to go to college because I was scared to go to college,” said Wasicek. “But it’s OK, just come in and talk to us.”
Madrid and Wasicek know that seeking help in a new environment like college can be daunting, but having gone through similar experiences they both look for ways to proactively bring those resources to their fellow classmates.
Being able to hire students to work as advocates, tutors or supplemental instructors has created a “collateral benefit” for Tomek, in that it allows those students to develop leadership skills.
“To be a supplemental instructor, you have to have gotten an A,” she said. “So you’re already doing well. But we’re helping you go to that next level, and you’re honing leadership skills.”
The changes and initiatives the grant helps fund are meant to be sustainable, and as the school enters the later years of the grant, it will pay for less as the university picks up more of the costs.
Tomek isn’t concerned about the university having to pick up more of the cost.
“Yes, it costs money,” she said. “But the beauty is, as you take those that maybe would’ve dropped out and you convert them to persisting and finishing, your retention goes up. So it kind of pays for itself in a way.”
