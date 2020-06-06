Leslie Clark, right, and Brenda Janecek prepare and pack meat for a customer at Harwell’s Custom Packing on May 26. The local family-owned meat processor has seen a surge in business recently from local ranchers wanting to have their own livestock processed. They were kept busy processing and packaging meats.
Clarence Ross stacks packed meat into boxes to move into a storage freezer at Harwell's Custom Processing. On Tuesday, May 26, Mai Harwell said they've had trouble keeping enough boxes on hand to store packed meat. While they normally are able to get produce boxes from local grocery stores, they haven't been able to recently because of the pandemic.
Mai Harwell, the matriarch of Harwell's Custom Processing, takes a phone call at her desk inside the office of the local meat processing business. As of Tuesday, May 26, the company had a two-month waiting list.
As slim pickings and high prices prevail in the meat aisles at local grocery stores, Crossroads ranchers are turning to the reliable source of beef in their pastures.
“For the longest time, these people have had all these animals and yet they buy all their meat at H-E-B,” said Steven Koenig, a DeWitt County farmer and rancher. Now, he said that’s changing as friends and colleagues make the switch to home-raised meat.
As processing facilities that supply grocery stores shut down operations due to outbreaks of COVID-19 amid crowded working conditions, custom processors like Harwell’s Custom Processing on Upper Mission Valley Road have enjoyed a boost in business from people who want their own livestock butchered for home consumption.
