As slim pickings and high prices prevail in the meat aisles at local grocery stores, Crossroads ranchers are turning to the reliable source of beef in their pastures.

“For the longest time, these people have had all these animals and yet they buy all their meat at H-E-B,” said Steven Koenig, a DeWitt County farmer and rancher. Now, he said that’s changing as friends and colleagues make the switch to home-raised meat.

As processing facilities that supply grocery stores shut down operations due to outbreaks of COVID-19 amid crowded working conditions, custom processors like Harwell’s Custom Processing on Upper Mission Valley Road have enjoyed a boost in business from people who want their own livestock butchered for home consumption.

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

