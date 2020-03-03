Incumbent Johnny E. Belicek will confront two challengers, Rodney Fowler and Glenn Martin, for the Republican Party nomination for Jackson County Commissioner Precinct 3 on Tuesday.
Belicek, 64, of Edna, is running for his sixth term and is currently working on grants for road and ditch work in Vanderbilt. He also is working on a grant to repair County Road 311. He is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to build a new bridge on County Road 306. Belicek said he believes tax abatements should only be used to entice companies, not reward them.
