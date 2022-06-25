While many battled a near 100-degree day across Victoria Saturday afternoon to enjoy the weekend, those at the 361 Pop-Up Shops' grand opening enjoyed a cool shopping experience indoors.

The opening weekend is the first of what is likely to be many weekends in what is being called Victoria's largest indoor flea market, which will be open every weekend from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 pm. Sundays.

Customers perused the halls of the market, which had booths selling items that included jewelry, homemade clothes, preservatives, snacks, handcrafted goods and much more. People also got to see custom vehicles.

"It's very exciting. It turned out to be more than I expected," said Ninfa Capers, co-owner of 361 Pop-Up Shops. "I had the vision of having the business owners come in, but with us being a small town, I didn't expect so many people to come out. I'm just glad they're here to support."

It took three to four months to renovate the space to fit the new market, Capers said, and there are still spaces available for other businesses.

For many of the businesses, this is their livelihood, so the idea of not being in the heat had many signing up for the market, said Joseph Capers, co-owner of 361 Pop-Up Shops.

"It just worked out for everybody," he said, noting the space was made to help local businesses.