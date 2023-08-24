Newly obtained information confirms both Michael Medina, the head coach of the Industrial High School varsity baseball team, and Dylan Jackson, the assistant coach, are still active employees within the district’s athletic department.

Since four former players were charged with felony assault counts last month over an incident on a team bus in April, district officials have declined to comment on the status of staff personnel.

On Wednesday, material acquired through a public information request revealed Medina and Jackson continue to be employed.

A Jackson County criminal case charges former Cobras players Zachary Kuchler, Christopher Taylor McCrory, Cullen Stumfoll and Braxton Warren assaulted a 16-year-old teammate following a district playoff game. Multiple sources who have viewed video recordings of the incident have said coaches were present on the bus when it occurred.

The Victoria Advocate is not identifying the 16-year-old teammate.

In July, the four players were indicted after an independent grand jury deemed enough evidence was present to support felony assault charges.

Superintendent Clark Motley said it is district’s practice to not release any information regarding staff related to the incident, so it is unclear if any coaches were suspended or faced any other disciplinary action.

At a school board meeting on Aug. 15, one member of the public claimed during the open comment session that neither coach was suspended.

“There’s nowhere where the buck has ever stopped,” Larry Mikulec told board members. “Not with this board, not with an administrator, not with the athletic director or coaches.”

Kuchler, McCrory, Stumfoll and Warren — all of whom are 18 — will be arraigned in Jackson County District Court on Sept. 15.