Industrial High School is home to the Class 3A state champion journalism team.

The three members of the team who advanced to the state competition in Austin earlier this month placed in news writing, copy editing, feature writing and headline writing, propelling them to the top of the heap, said Lisa Bullock, team coach and Industrial High School English teacher.

The top six competitors in each event earn a medal and points toward their team total, Bullock said. Before the winning teams had even been announced, the students knew they had won.

"I didn't add (the points) all up," Bullock said. "I didn't want to jinx it, but I look over at (the team) and they're sitting there adding up their points. So when they announced it, they already knew."

Junior Kate Peters was surprised to discover that as an individual she took first place in news writing.

"I didn't go in expecting to win," she said. "(Bullock) called me and told, 'You're in the top six,' but she wouldn't tell me my place. I was just happy to be in the top six."

The weekend of the competition was a stressful one, senior Claudia Ospina said.

"That whole weekend was just hectic," she said. "It was constantly going from one thing to another, but it was good experience to have."

Claudia took fifth place in copy editing. That was the only journalism competition she was able to participate in, as she also competed in spelling and vocabulary, literary criticism and one act play.

"I just do copy editing, like grammar corrections and accuracy," she said. "I just like English in general, and this was the event I could do that didn't conflict."

Freshman Kaylee Cooper placed fourth in headline writing and fifth in editorial writing. She said she previously competed in mathematics and computer science, but opted to compete in journalism this year because upperclassmen didn't have an inherent advantage.

"I really like how (journalism) is an even playing field," she said. "Seniors don't have an advantage over freshmen. It's all the same. You don't have to take any classes or prerequisites."

The team formed in early fall and participated in a district competition in March, advanced to a regional competition in San Marcos in April and went on to win state in May, Bullock said.

"The girls inspire me daily with their work ethic," she said. "They sent practice stories for review on the weekend, attended meetings when they were called in different directions, and I never doubted their study habits, even when they were involved in multiple extracurricular activities."

The students had to meet in an off-period to practice, Bullock said. Practice involved writing stories, editorials and headlines based on prompts, much like they would do in actual competitions.

"(The prompts) are always relevant to what's happening in society," Bullock said.

Kate's prompt for her first-place winning news story, for instance, involved two girls who wanted to institute an ID badge program at their school that would include students' preferred pronouns.

Bullock said she's never had this many students advance to the state competition.

"And journalism is not quite like other events," she said. Unlike other events where the entire team advances to the next level of competition if they qualify, in journalism a student can only advance if they place in the top six of their individual event.

The journalism team didn't just walk away with first place in journalism, Bullock said. Because there are so many individual events in the journalism competition, the points the team amassed resulted in a huge sum of points going toward Industrial High School's overall total.

"The school placed sixth with 71 points," Bullock said. "These girls were 45 of those 71 points."