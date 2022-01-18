HALLETTSVILLE — Industrial did not have a lead against Hallettsville until 5 seconds remained in the first quarter, and only had a one-point advantage going into halftime.
But the Cobras have learned to work through their struggles and refuse to get frustrated.
“At the beginning, we really weren’t playing our game,” said senior Mason Roe. “We were playing their game and trying to go as fast as we could, which isn’t our game. We learned to slow down and go back into our game and we finally hit a few shots.”
Industrial got its offense on track in the final two quarters, while continuing to clamp down on defense in a 44-24 District 28-3A win on Tuesday night at the Hallettsville gym.
The Cobras improved to 11-0 on the season and 6-0 in district heading into Friday night’s showdown against Columbus in Vanderbilt.
“Defense wins games,” Roe said. “I think we really push that point in practice that defense is the key to our game.”
Roe and Parker Blackwell each hit a trio of 3-pointers and led Industrial with 22 and 14 points, respectively.
“We got a late start because of football, which is a good thing,” said Industrial coach Rusty Roe. “I think we’ve had like 14 practices. We don’t get to work on defense much in practice so what we do on defense is in games.”
Hallettsville (6-4, 3-3) scored in double digits in only the second quarter and went scoreless from the 1:39 mark of the second quarter until 47 seconds remained in the third quarter.
After Monte Thigpen’s 3-pointer gave the Brahmas a 13-11 lead, Industrial scored 19 straight points.
“That’s one of our weaknesses right now,” said Hallettsville coach Ryan Barnes. “We have little spurts when we do that.”
Hallettsville converted only eight field goals and missed 19 of 24 free-throw attempts.
“All of our games have been close up until the end and that’s been from Game 1,” Barnes said. “We had several close games that kind of helped us. We try to play defense to help our offense. We want those low-scoring games.”
Industrial doesn’t mind playing low-scoring games as long as it executes on both ends of the court.
“It’s patience and playing our game,” Mason Roe said. “If we play our game, we’re pretty much the best team in the district, we believe. We pretty much have to play our game.”
District 28-3A
Industrial 44, Hallettsville 24
POINTS: (I) Parker Blackwell 14, Logan Peterson 3, Mason Roe 22, Cerik Nuells 2, Cade Thigpen 2, Reed Kallus 2. (H) Trace Patek 1, Monte Thigpen 6, Damarion Austin 3, Koda Howell 5, Jashaun Price 6, Michael McAfee 1, Michael Redding 2.
Halftime: Industrial 14-13. 3-pointers: Roe 3, Blackwell 3, M. Thigpen, Austin, Price. Records: Industrial 11-0, 6-0; Hallettsville 6-4, 3-3.
