VANDERBILT — For the first time since felony assault charges against four former students went public, the Industrial Independent School District held a school board meeting Monday night. While a district budget workshop was the central focus of the meeting, the public comment period gave a chance to hear thoughts on the incident that resulted in a court case involving players from the 2023 Industrial High School baseball team and the district's ensuing actions.
One speaker shared his thoughts, much of which focused on the employment status of those in the district following the April incident.
"If they are still employed with the school system, I do not understand why," said Nicholoas Prochaska, an Industrial Alum and Vanderbilt resident while addressing the board.
The board did not respond to Prochaska's remarks after he finished, explaining they are statutorily prohibited from responding to public comments.
"You know, back when I graduated high school, everybody wanted to come here because we were something special," Prochaska said. "Today, we're no better than anybody else around because of what we have allowed to happen in this school."
When he finished speaking, many of the nonboard members present met Prochaska with significant applause.
In July, authorities charged former Cobras Zachary Kuchler, Christopher "Taylor" McCrory, Cullen Stumfoll and Braxton Warren with engaging in organized criminal activity - assault. Charges accuses the four players of assaulting a 16-year-old teammate on a baseball team bus in April. All four defendants are 18.
While sources say coaches were present at the time of the incident, the district has not confirmed whether there were any consequences for any students or staff. The extent of punishment for the four players is also unclear, but all four remained eligible for participation in the team's next six games until the season's end.
The case, prosecuted by Jackson County District Attorney Pam Guenther, have arraignments set for Aug. 15.
At Monday's meeting, board President Dale Allen apologized for the board not addressing the public's concern regarding the incident, saying "We're going to have to refrain from comment."
After the meeting, Prochaska said he believed the district put athletics first with its handling of the incident, rather than handling a situation the right way.
"If you don't do nothing about it, you're promoting it," he said.