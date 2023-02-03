VANDERBILT — Industrial schools Superintendent Clark Motley may have attempted to keep the former varsity volleyball coach from voicing a complaint against him to school board members, a Victoria Advocate investigation has found.

The investigation comes as she also contends she was the victim of retaliation by Motley because she did not put his daughter on the varsity volleyball squad in 2021 — even after they met, according to a document from and interviews with the coach, Rachel Collins, whom Motley removed as volleyball coach while keeping her teaching and tennis duties intact.

She later resigned before a Dec. 12 board meeting.

“Coming into this volleyball season, it was very mentally hard for me with all of the prior events that had taken place,” Collins said in a letter to Industrial Board of Trustees members. “I have never felt comfortable and constantly having to look over my shoulder to watch out for who is working against me to fulfill Clark’s plan of replacing me was extremely exhausting.”

Motley, in emails to the Advocate, has denied the claims.

“At no time did I try to block Rachel Collins from speaking to board members,” Motley said, “however, when an employee has a concern with their employment, the proper procedure is to engage in internal communications, not to reach out to board members.”

According to Industrial ISD board policy, “Employees shall not be prohibited from communicating with a member of the Board regarding District operations except when communication between an employee and a Board member would be inappropriate because of a pending hearing or appeal related to the employee.”

Collins said these actions by Motley started after a meeting between the two, assistant coach Chasity Matula and Motley’s wife, Kim, on Aug. 4, 2021 — two days after practices began — when Motley’s daughter was not selected for the varsity volleyball team. Motley was the district’s director of finance at the time.

Superintendent: Meeting not over team selection

Motley acknowledged the meeting in 2021, but denied it was about which team his daughter was selected to play on. He said his daughter elected not to play volleyball after the meeting.

According to the Industrial ISD athletic handbook, “Coaches are prohibited from discussing playing time, team designation, and or tryout decisions with parents,” following a recommendation by the University Interscholastic League.

On May 17, Collins began reaching out to board members in an attempt to voice an informal complaint against Motley, who has served as superintendent since January 2022.

Collins’ attempt to voice her concern stems from her claim Motley told girls Athletic Coordinator Lafawn Snedecor he wanted to make Collins’ job too difficult for her by reassigning her to Industrial Elementary West from the East campus so she would quit.

She also claims Motley asked Athletic Director Craig Nairn to fire her in April, less than a week after he was promoted.

The Advocate has not independently verified these claims, but Collins was not reassigned campuses, she said.

“It is the practice of Industrial ISD not to comment on employment issues,” Motley said after the Advocate reached out to board members. “However, to correct the record based on requests for comment that have come to various IISD School Board members I feel the need to inform you that there was never an attempt to ‘block former volleyball coach Rachel Collins from filing a complaint.' A copy of the employee grievance policy was provided to Rachel Collins while she was still employed by the district.”

Records obtained through a public records request show Motley, in a text to Nairn on May 18, said, “I’m hearing she wants board members (SIC) phone numbers. We need to meet with her before she makes things worse for herself.”

According to page 45 of the Industrial ISD employee handbook, which outlines procedures for complaints, “A complaint against the superintendent may be made directly to the board.” It did not specify whether that protocol is solely for formal complaints or informal ones, as well.

Nairn, Motley and Collins met the next day to address what Motley described as “concerns” the volleyball coach had surrounding the appointment of Snedecor as the girls coordinator.

Collins’ concerns were not about Snedecor or the girls coordinator position, she said. Her concerns were that she felt Motley was trying to sabotage her job.

Motley refuted that Collins voiced her concerns about him during the May 19 meeting. He said he was not made aware of any concerns about him until December and reiterated he believed her concerns were about the coordinator position.

“That is a joke,” Collins responded.

Wanted 'to work in peace'

Collins never made a formal complaint against Motley, saying she feared retaliation.

“I just wanted to work in peace,” she said.

She later resigned from Industrial altogether during the public comments period of the Dec. 12 board meeting, citing her complaints toward Motley.

“Due to the toxic work environment created by Clark Motley, and his continuous harassment, retaliation, intimidation and discrimination towards me, I hereby resign from Industrial (Independent) School District,” Collins said before being shut down by board Vice President Clay Van Pelt.

The afternoon of the December board meeting, Motley sent an email to Collins after finding out she was planning to speak. It was to inform her she would not be able to speak. In the email he said, “According to Board Policy BED (LOCAL), you have not attempted to solve this matter administratively through resolution channels established by policy. Your complaints/concerns will need to be taken through the employee complaints/grievances process which is explained further in DGBA (LOCAL).”

Van Pelt, board secretary Sara Perry, and board members Denise Chaney and Charlie Grymes declined to comment. Board President Dale Allen, and members B.J. Ellison and Dr. Jason Hayden had not responded to requests for comment as of Thursday.

Records also show a formal grievance filed in October 2021 by a parent accusing the coaching staff of not properly handling “the bullying and taunting taking place” in the volleyball program.

Texts attached to the complaint show the parent reaching out to Collins asking about playing time, to which Collins recommended setting up an meeting with then-Athletic Director Jamie Dixon on Sept. 27, 2021.

Following the meeting, the formal grievance was filed by the parent and subsequently investigated by Dixon. Upon the completion of the investigation, no action was taken against the coaching staff.

After the Dec. 12 board meeting, Dixon said in a phone call with the Advocate he stood by his decision to hire Collins.

Collins, who also served as the tennis coach, was reassigned from her volleyball duties on Nov. 17, 10 days after the Cobras’ season ended in the regional quarterfinals.

In two years at Industrial, Collins, a 2003 graduate of the district, had a 42-45 record and guided the Cobras to the playoffs in both seasons.

Collins was the third volleyball coach in five years to leave Industrial. She took over for Kelsey Vasquez, who led the Cobras to their first state championship in 2019.

Following her resignation, Collins signed a contract the same night to return to Edna as its volleyball coach. She was Edna’s head coach five years before accepting the Industrial job in 2021.

“I have always thought Industrial was such a special place to work and for my kids to attend school,” Collins said in her letter to the board. “My dream was for my children to be Industrial graduates and for me to finish my coaching career here.”

The head volleyball coach position was still posted on the Industrial employment website this past week.

Public voices concern at board meeting

During the Dec. 12 board meeting, six people plus Collins registered to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.

All six, including senior captain Karys Howard, voiced support for the coach and asked why she was reassigned.

“She always found a way to hold each one of us accountable and taught us that we were all equal, and nobody was better than the next,” said Howard, who went on to talk about one of the rules within the program. “Coach Collins knew it takes strict rules … to have a successful team.”

Parents and residents voiced their concerns about possible entitlement within the district.

“It seems entitlement and politics have become paramount in our school district,” said Kara Howard, Karys’ mother. “Don’t let this happen in our small town America. Don’t be blinded by one’s personal experiences.

“I hope this has opened your eyes and made you realize that we have decisions being made, a coach’s character and integrity being shattered, her young family uprooted without any investigation or explanation. This is not right.”

Brittney Tresselt, the mother of senior Alexis Resendez, acknowledged she and Collins didn’t agree on everything when Collins began coaching at Industrial. Tresselt noted her daughter, at times, mistook constructive criticism in the coach’s first year.

“But after struggling her entire year, Alexis realized that coach Collins truly had her best interests at heart,” Tresselt said. “She knew what Alexis was capable of and saw the talent she had, and finally made her believe in herself.”

Sharon Coburn, who officiates volleyball games and is a resident of Inez, noted Collins is the sixth coach in the last 12 years for Industrial.

“That is disgusting for the girls program,” Coburn said.

On Nov. 19, the Advocate was made aware of Collins’ reassignment and reached out to Motley for comment. He did not immediately respond.

At the Dec. 12 meeting, the Advocate asked Motley for a response to the public comments and he declined to give one.

“Following the December board meeting I was in a situation in which accusations were made that I could not respond to,” Motley told the Advocate in an email on Feb. 1. “Providing you with a statement at that time would have been difficult to say the least.”

Process of the request

Following the Dec. 12 meeting, the Advocate filed a public records request on Dec. 14 as allowed under the Texas Public Information Act.

The Advocate requested:

A grievance filed against the Industrial High School volleyball coaching staff in October 2021.

All communications (email, text, voicemail) on or about April 2, 2022, between Motley and Nairn.

All communications (email, text, voicemail) on or about May 18, 2022, between Motley and Nairn, and/or to school board members.

A parent letter given to Nairn for Collins between Oct. 20 and Oct. 22, 2022.

A parent email to Nairn for Collins on or about Oct. 23, 2022.

The Texas Public Information Act establishes a timeline of 10 days for governments to respond to the request, either by producing documents, notifying the requestor it’s seeking an opinion from the attorney general or notifying the requestor why certain information cannot be turned over.

Walsh, Gallegos, Treviño, Kyle & Robinson P.C., Industrial ISD’s legal representatives, notified the Advocate on Jan. 11 of the estimated cost. Due to the district's Christmas break, Industrial was closed and the 10-day window was paused until normal business hours resumed.

On Jan. 27, the records were emailed to the Advocate, excluding the parent email and communications between Motley and Nairn on April 2, and between Motley and school board members on May 18.

After finding there were missing documents, the Advocate reached out to the attorney’s office for an explanation.

“In an effort to be helpful as to the process used in processing your request for information under the TPIA, the District provided responsive documents for your requested texts for the dates you provided,” attorney Robb Decker responded.

The newspaper still has not received those documents or an explanation why they were not provided, as required by the state law.