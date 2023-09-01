VANDERBILT — With already over 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns, Industrial quarterback Ashton Garza still wasn’t satisfied on Friday night.
The senior was leading the Cobras in a non-district home game against Shiner that was a back-and-forth contest up until the final seconds.
Tied 34-34 with just over a minute left in the game, Shiner had the ball and a chance to drive down the field and win it.
That was until Cobra senior defensive lineman Dylan Rerich came up with an interception of quarterback Carson Schuette on the Comanches’ first play of the drive.
“I was trying go straight to the backfield and I saw the ball go up and tried to bat it down, but it kind of just landed in my lap and I took it from there,” Rerich said.
Now set up at Shiner’s 24-yard line, Garza ran the ball four straight plays, the last being the game-winning 3-yard rushing touchdown to claim a 41-34 victory over the Comanches (0-2).
“We haven’t beat Shiner in a really long time and I just felt like getting it over with and punching it in to seal the deal,” Garza said.
Garza ended the game with 229 yards and five touchdowns on the ground for the Cobras (1-1). In the air, he completed 11 of his 16 passes for 106 yards and an interception.
“Some would say spectacular, but I’m not satisfied,” Garza said of his performance. “You can’t be satisfied in a game like this. You just have to keep rolling, keep expecting more out of yourself and have that motivation.”
Industrial head coach Craig Nairn entered the game wanting to lean on the passing attack, but had to give in to the performance that his ground game was having against the Shiner defense.
The team ended the game running for 369 yards on 31 carries. Cooper Martin contributed 103 of those yards and a 24-yard touchdown.
“I go into games saying I don’t want to run (Garza) much, but then you get to, ‘All right, we need to run him,’” Nairn said. “He’s a player and we’re glad he’s on our team.”
Despite the loss, Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker was pleased with the way that his team fought on Friday night after a 41-8 loss to Hallettsville in Week 1.
“It was definitely tough coming out on the short end of it when it’s a game like that,” he said. “I thought our kids battled all the way to the very end. Defensively we’ve got to come up with some stops."
Boedeker was pleased with the play from his offense. Schuette ended the game throwing for 191 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another 94 yards and three touchdowns. The team ended the game rushing for 206 yards.
Industrial's Cooper Martin had a breakaway run late in the fourth quarter, but Shiner's Carson Schuette came from behind to poke the ball away. Schuette would recover the fumble at Cobra Stadium Friday night.
Schuette also made a chase-down play on defense in the fourth quarter, forcing a fumble on what would have been a 69-yard touchdown for for Industrial’s Martin.
“I thought Carson played outstanding on both sides of the ball,” Boedeker said. “He made some big plays to extend some drives and threw the ball really well.”
Shiner started off the game on the right note, jumping out to a 14-0 lead at the beginning of the second quarter.
Schuette found Rakin Wallace for the 9-yard passing touchdown, then ran in a 9-yard rushing touchdown with 3:58 left in the second quarter.
Immediately after Schuette’s score was when Garza started to take over the ground game. The very first play of the Cobras’ next drive he ran the ball 65 yards to the house.
In the third quarter Garza added rushing touchdowns of 7, 19, and 64 yards.
Schuette also added rushing touchdowns of 59 and 7 yards in the third quarter. Wallace also ran in a 1-yard touchdown for the Comanches in the fourth quarter.