It was a tight squeeze getting into Emma Franz’s birthday party Sunday afternoon. Several generations of her family filled the hallways and rooms of Victoria’s Angel Arms Manor to celebrate her life and get a chance to squeeze in for a photo of the 103-year-old birthday girl.
She celebrated a day early as her birthday is Monday.
Franz, a small woman who is hard of hearing, sat at the dining room table smiling and surrounded by her family. But what really made her eyes light up was when her son, Buddy Franz, 72, presented her with a pecan.
Franz took the pecan from her son and went to work shelling it using a pecan cracker sitting at her side. She slotted the pecan into the cracker and with a nimble hand she twisted and cranked down on it until the pecan cracked into several pieces. In a flash, Franz had the pecan in her hand and was happily shedding it of its shell.
It was just one pecan of the about 400 pounds Franz’s son estimated she had cracked this year.
At 103-years-old, Franz is still plugging along and doing her best to work in any way she can.
Franz’s longevity can be attributed to hard work, her son said. Aside from her hearing, she’s in good health, he said.
Franz has gone through life working hard for herself and others, her son said.
“Somebody asked a few years ago, ‘Well, how do you stay so healthy?’” he said. “Hard work.”
Franz is such a hard worker that even her holiday traditions revolve around work. In years past, at Thanksgiving, Franz would insist that the family go out to the woods and chop wood to heat their homes.
“For three days, we’d cut wood, because her heat and my heat was nothing more than a wood burning stove,” he said.
Franz was also an avid and watchful gardener, her son said. To prevent grass and weeds from taking root in their garden, she would till the garden with a hoe about an inch wide. Then, if any grass survived that, she would fill a thimble with herbicide, dip a cotton swab in it and poison the grass with it.
“You ain’t going to find a leaf of grass in the garden,” he said.
Nowadays Franz toils away cleaning pecans to keep her occupied, her son said.
“She’s got a disease,” he said. “I call it pecan-itis.”
Word has gotten out that Franz cleans pecans, and now people from the community are bringing her bags of pecans they collect to have them cleaned. Franz is happy to do so.
Her love of the activity began around 50 years ago, her son said. Franz and her sister would entertain themselves in the winter by sitting around a wood stove, cracking the pecans and eating peppermint candy.
“Pecans and peppermint candy, that’s just good eating,” he said.
Franz’s mind is still sharp, her son said. Born in Yorktown and raised in Inez, she can still recall details about Inez from decades past.
“She could tell you how many cotton gins we had in Inez,” he said. “Butcher shops. We had five grocery stores, seven beer joints, and this was 40 years ago.”
