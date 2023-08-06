Infant Swimming Resource Lavaca County graduates are certified water safe

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
Infant Swimming Resource Lavaca County is doing its part to prepare children from 6 months to 6 years old to avoid that outcome. They graduated their next batch of young swimmers at the Lavaca Swimming Pool on Saturday morning.
The program first came to Lavaca County when Paula Cunningham, the organization's instructor, was getting her own child in the program.
When Cunningham's son turned 1, she became concerned as he started to walk and she took notice of the stock tank near where she lived. Recognizing that was a risk, she wanted to ensure her son could survive if she weren't around.
Unfortunately, the closest ISR program to Lavaca County at that time was in San Marcos, 90 minutes away, Cunningham said.
"Stock tanks grossly outnumber pools here and we didn't have an instructor," she said. "The cost of the fuel was about as much as the tuition. … But we just made a commitment because the tank wasn't going anywhere. The water was there whether we wanted it to be or not, so we had to educate our kids."
Cunningham said she made a connection with one of the instructors, who was willing to visit Lavaca County to teach classes if the numbers were there, and mothers banded together to make it happen.
"It was so much easier," she said.
The instructor eventually suggested he wouldn't return and suggested repeatedly Cunningham become an instructor herself.
Seeing dads just as invested as the moms in the program at a host pool in Shiner eventually made her say yes.
"These were dads, ranchers, stopping in the middle of the day to take their kids," Cunningham said. "That was enough for me to decide to do it myself."
On Saturday, she again got to see all the families and kids she had worked with throughout the summer walk to the front and graduate from the ISR program, which has provided infants and young children survival swimming lessons since 1966.
The families came from all over the Crossroads, some from as far as Columbus, Cunningham said.
Before handing out certificates and medals, family and friends of the graduating children got lessons on infant CPR and advice from those who lost their children to drowning and felt they were called to help protect others.
This included ISR instructor Michele Mattis, who founded the nonprofit Swim for Vinny after the death of her son, who drowned in a pool at a family party; and Emily Toungate, owner of Pearland-based Coastal Swim Academy, who had a child die in a bathtub.
In both instances, the child only escaped their view for a few seconds, and, had they been trained to save themselves through survival swim lessons, could have survived. They both praised the parents for being proactive with their children.
Toungate showed an example of one of her former student's success stories, in which a mom walked away inside her home to get something to drink with other adults in the pool. A 2-year-old boy fell into the deep end of a pool and nobody noticed. The child recently had refresher lessons, and in that moment the boy rolled on his back and grabbed the side of the pool. The training bought him enough time for mom to return and get the boy out of the pool.
The mom called Toungate about how guilty and disgusted she felt afterwards, but Toungate said she should be proud.
"You brought that kid for six weeks, you paid for lessons and you committed your time to lessons. And he did exactly what he was supposed to do," she said she told the mom.
Once the kids all received their medals and certificates for completing the program, some parents and children put their skills to the test as they tested their floating ability and swimming between the parents.
Morgan Hermes, 34, of Halletsville, whose daughter Wiona Hermes, 4, graduated from the IRS program, was proud to see her daughter make it through it.
"Seeing her float is the greatest thing," Hermes said. "Do it as soon as you can if you're a parent. Best money you can ever spend."
While there is no ISR program in Victoria, guest lessons are taught occasionally, and parents interested in the lessons can get information on when and where the next class will be on the ISR website, Cunningham said.
