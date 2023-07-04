The Innovation Collective is bringing a new collaborative workspace called The Den to the 120 Main Place building.
The new workspace is designed to be not just a space where businesses can operate, but also a space where community members can work and relax. Users will need to pay a membership fee.
"It's a third place where they can basically come hang out, that's not home, that's not work. But they can still gather with their friends or just read a book or co-work," said Karissa Winters, Innovation Collective Victoria community lead.
The new space will not only have businesses leasing space there, but also offer amenities for Den members with workspace cubicles that can be rented; a community lounge in which people can get together to enjoy each other's company; a small gym; use of a conference room; and in the future a podcast room.
"It's somewhere different, you know, it's not your usual places that you would hang out in town. It's somewhere where you're actually going to collaborate and talk about things, so that I'm really excited for that," Winters said. "I'm excited to see how people are wanting it, because a lot of people have told me, they want kind of a place to go to not be at a bar or not be home alone. So it's creating that third place. It's creating a different vibe."
Membership costs $100 and will give not only 24-hour access to the workspace, but will also give members access to all of Innovation Collective's programming, she said.
Those who can't afford membership can pay what they can afford or be sponsored, she said.
Victoria businessman Bill Wendlandt, who owns 120 Main Place, expects the new workspace to be incredibly impactful to the area.
Victoria doesn't have a space like The Den, and with its collaborative and social nature of it, Wendlandt said he expects a lot of ideas to come out of it and grow Victoria's business community further.
"Karissa has developed 10 different businesses and you've seen the impact she has had on the area through the Innovation Collective," he said. "I expect this to be a success much the same way as everything else Karissa does."