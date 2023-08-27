Josh Murray and Joseph Dominguez have been working hard in the Texas heat to earn a living. But both hope to bring their entrepreneurial ideas to life and make a life with something they enjoy more.
But like many entrepreneurs trying to bring their ideas to fruition, they've each run into walls that have challenged their confidence. This weekend restored their confidence through an intense series of events provided by the Victoria Innovation Collective's Story Summit downtown.
The Story Summit was an event that brought industry leaders to the community, engaging with entrepreneurs and sharing their own experiences along their business journey.
For this story summit, Chelsie Lee, founder of Shipsi; Marc Boudria, PostGame.ai co-chief technical office; and Richa Gupta, founder of Good Food For Good, shared their experience. The downtown event was at the Innovation Collective's home at 120 S. Main St.
The business leaders shared how they struggled in their personal lives and how the three were able to get where they are. They emphasized self-motivation, self-reflection and continuous learning.
"I'm not qualified to tell you what to do. I'm qualified to tell you what not to do because I've made all those mistakes along the way," Boudria said.
When it came time for questions from those in attendance, the most highlighted points were learning something from everything you do with your business and always asking how to improve.
Lee, who questioned to Boudria and Gupta, often added to their points with her own experiences. For instance, asking investors after making a pitch just how that pitch could be improved or about the companies they chose to invest in.
Gupta also said it is important to know with whom a person is working and that they share the same vision, plus ensuring fully vetting business partners.
As part of the summit, Murray, 33, of Victoria and an oilfield worker, pitched his idea of a business built around a chocolate 3D printer to make treats in all sorts of shapes, like a rose.
He uses a 3D printer to make various sculptures as an artist and got the idea by seeing a device that already does something similar. Murray said he can build on the idea by adding color and other variations and hopes if the idea takes off, he can start his business and no longer work in the oilfield.
"You know, through life you have a lot of doubt from people that don't believe in you. But these people told me not to focus on that," Murray said. "Confidence is the biggest thing I got out of it."
Dominguez, 40, of Victoria, also got a much-needed confidence boost by attending the Story Summit and pitching his idea of a solar shoe in which a solar panel collects power on the tongue of a shoe for a power supply in the sole of the shoe that people can use to plug in a USB cable to charge a phone or other small device.
He has viewed himself as a late starter and has recently gone through a separation. Still, with his idea soon to be a physical prototype and pitching it at the summit, he found the confidence he has lacked since his separation.
Dominguez came up with the idea after helping install solar panels on homes in Austin for a week.
"I'm new to this. I'm a painter by trade and an innovator by night," he said. "The energy of like-minded individuals just bouncing off each other is great. I'm really anti-social. I'm a house mouse. So for me, coming out today is a big step."
Beyond the conversations, those in attendance and the speakers also engaged in activities designed to promote unity through a clay art project, envision what they are becoming through a closing statement read to the crowd and through a photo exercise intended to get people to think about how to represent themselves from an outsider's perspective.
"There were a lot of great tips and stories they could learn from, as well as connections that were given. There were a lot of people telling us how helpful this was," Karissa Winters, Innovation Collective's Victoria community lead, said. "A lot of times in your life, there are a lot of personal things you don't talk about, so you feel alone. But we don't actually get to communicate with the knowledge to learn that people are struggling with the same things."
She added, "People have been through that navigating, and you can too. I'm really excited to see the outcomes because after the summits we've had, people have made really great strides in their lives and become better."