Tracey Schultz-Roby talks about her idea for a shower designed for those with injuries or disabilities to operate themselves Friday at the Texas Zoo during the story summit’s show and tell presentation.
Mark Alpeter, Paraclete Solutions president and chief technology officer, details the story behind his idea to prevent malfunctioning plastic particles with a sorting device Friday at the Texas Zoo during the Innovation Collective's Story Summit.
Tracey Schultz-Roby talks about her idea for a shower designed for those with injuries or disabilities to operate themselves Friday at the Texas Zoo during the story summit’s show and tell presentation.
Mark Alpeter, Paraclete Solutions president and chief technology officer, details the story behind his idea to prevent malfunctioning plastic particles with a sorting device Friday at the Texas Zoo during the Innovation Collective's Story Summit.
Innovation Collective's July Story Summit inspires Victoria's business community
Mark Alpeter, Paraclete Solutions president and chief technology officer, details the story behind his idea to prevent malfunctioning plastic particles with a sorting device Friday at the Texas Zoo during the Innovation Collective's Story Summit.
Innovation Collective's July Story Summit inspires Victoria's business community
Tracey Schultz-Roby talks about her idea for a shower designed for those with injuries or disabilities to operate themselves Friday at the Texas Zoo during the story summit’s show and tell presentation.
Innovation Collective's July Story Summit inspires Victoria's business community
Mark Alpeter, Paraclete Solutions president and chief technology officer, details the story behind his idea to prevent malfunctioning plastic particles with a sorting device Friday at the Texas Zoo during the Innovation Collective's Story Summit.
Innovation Collective's July Story Summit inspires Victoria's business community
Tracey Schultz-Roby talks about her idea for a shower designed for those with injuries or disabilities to operate themselves Friday at the Texas Zoo during the story summit’s show and tell presentation.
For much of the event, Innovation Collective Founder Nick Smoot stressed visualization, belief in oneself, the importance of collaboration and noting that failure is worth the risk.
“If you look at most first gen technology, it sucks. It is the one that always has the kinks that need to be worked out,” Smoot said, noting that entrepreneurship is a process, but also a process that is ultimately worth it regardless of success or failure because people improve themselves by trying.
Innovation Collective's July Story Summit inspires Victoria's business community
Mark Alpeter, Paraclete Solutions president and chief technology officer, details the story behind his idea to prevent malfunctioning plastic particles with a sorting device Friday at the Texas Zoo during the Innovation Collective's Story Summit.
Innovation Collective's July Story Summit inspires Victoria's business community
Tracey Schultz-Roby talks about her idea for a shower designed for those with injuries or disabilities to operate themselves Friday at the Texas Zoo during the story summit’s show and tell presentation.
Innovation Collective's July Story Summit inspires Victoria's business community
Mark Alpeter, Paraclete Solutions president and chief technology officer, details the story behind his idea to prevent malfunctioning plastic particles with a sorting device Friday at the Texas Zoo during the Innovation Collective's Story Summit.
Innovation Collective's July Story Summit inspires Victoria's business community
Tracey Schultz-Roby talks about her idea for a shower designed for those with injuries or disabilities to operate themselves Friday at the Texas Zoo during the story summit’s show and tell presentation.
Innovation Collective is about letting those ideas that people are usually too afraid to try and express to others in the community and seeing how far they can go, he said.
Three people got to share their ideas with the crowd in attendance at the group’s event at the Texas Zoo Friday night.
Sparks Automation founder KC Schultz, 20, showcased his open-source robotic designs he hopes to help educate kids with in the future. Schultz’s mother, Tracy Schultz-Roby, talked about her idea for a shower designed for people with disabilities and injuries to use independently that came after she survived a stroke. She’s currently patenting the idea, and Mark Alpeter, Paraclete Solutions president and chief technology officer, recalled a story of a soda bottle that failed in his kitchen because of defective plastic. He aims to make a plastic sorting machine to ensure such accidents in potentially much more serious situations don’t happen.
The next day, summit attendees got to participate in juggling in Deleon Plaza Saturday morning before hearing from summit speakers Amanda Giannini, a venture capital manager from New Mexico, and Amish Patel, a former Microsoft employee who has worked on smartwatches, the Xbox gaming consoles and other technologies. He has since started his own business.
Giannini and Patel recounted stories from their personal and professional lives and gave lessons they learned from each experience that could be helpful to those in attendance, such as “Follow your nose,” or “Know when to walk away.”
The event as a whole was cool to see in Victoria, said David Faskas, a member of KMH wealth management. The bits of advice Faskas took to heart were staying in the present instead of focusing on the past to do what you want to do and not letting others dictate it.
The event also was a huge success for the collective’s members here in Victoria, said Karissa Winters, Innovation Collective Victoria community lead.
“I’ve had a lot of people pull me aside and say this has been life-changing,” Winters said. “They are learning lessons in business, but also realizing that there is a lot of importance in connecting with your community.”
Recommended For You
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
Post a comment as