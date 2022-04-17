Faith Family Church put on an exciting, interactive production to teach children about the meaning of Easter this Sunday.

The production utilized comedy, puppets, interactive games, prizes and a lively sermon to get the message across to hundreds of children.

“As far as just engaging kids in an interactive way, we’re going to talk about how God saved us from the mess that our life was because of sin, and he did it through Jesus,” Children’s Pastor Tony Velasquez said. “That’s the big story of our message this year.”

Children in kindergarten through fifth grade got the chance to experience the show in the church’s kids life sanctuary. The lights were dimmed and the room — with tropical trees and animals like lions, monkey, giraffes and hippos painted on the walls — truly felt like a jungle as the excited children filed in.

The show began with Velasquez and Chestly Gobar joking on stage to get the audience engaged, and they were soon joined by a puppet named Detective Sam. With Sam, the pair led the children through a series of interactive games that slowly revealed clues to a mystery about the meaning of Easter.

The first game played was Easter trivia. Two children played. If you got the question right, you got to pick either a confetti-filled or hard boiled egg to smash on your opponent’s head. If you got a question wrong, you had to pick one to smash on your own head. The smashing itself didn’t matter, but what did matter was that the game led to the first clue: “Eggs represent life or a new beginning,” Velasquez said, noting that the clue was life.

The second game involved more trivia, but this time getting the answer correct unveiled puzzle pieces that formed word puzzle once complete. The solution to the word puzzle? Love was the mystery’s second clue. The final game involved searching for three letters that initially spelled out “Dog” but when rearranged spelled “God,” which was the final clue needed to solve the mystery.

With those three clues assembled, Velasquez launched into an Easter sermon where he told the story of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

“Jesus is the answer to the mystery that is Easter,” Velasquez said. “He’s the one that puts all the puzzle pieces together.”

The entire production was months in the making, Velasquez said during a break, while the children danced and sang along to worship music.

“I think the first meeting was in February,” he said. “That’s when we started to do practices with our drama teams, talking about the decor and the props.”

Easter, along with Christmas and Mother’s Day, is one of the days of the year that sees a surge of church attendance, he said. Because of that, it’s important to put forth their best effort on those days.

“Some people, they might just be holiday Christians,” he said. “This is our opportunity to really shine Jesus for them.”

The church is doing everything it can to keep children engaged and wanting to come back. Before this week’s service, Velasquez issued a challenge to the kids: If more attended Easter service this year than they did in 2021, he would shave his beard. Because they achieved that goal, next week one lucky child will shave the pastor’s beard in front of everyone.

The church also operates a small prize booth. Children can earn “honor bucks” by doing things like memorizing scripture, attending church weekly, bringing a Bible or friend and getting good grades on a report card. With those honor bucks, the children can buy prizes that range from candy and bracelets to flying discs and water guns.